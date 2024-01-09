Two Delhi Police officers killed after their car collides with truck in Haryana's Sonipat
PTI |
Jan 09, 2024 10:58 AM IST
The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Monday.
Two Delhi Police officers died after their car collided with a truck near the Kundali border in Haryana's Sonipat district, officials said on Tuesday.
The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Monday, they said.
Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here
The victims have been identified as Inspector Dinesh Beniwal of the Northwest district's Special Staff and ATO Inspector Ranveer, posted at Adarsh Nagar police station. They were returning to their Sonipat homes in a personal car, the police said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, a senior Haryana Police officer said.
Initial investigations suggest that the pair's car collided with the parked truck, which they could not see due to fog, he added.
Share this article