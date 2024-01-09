close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Two Delhi Police officers killed after their car collides with truck in Haryana's Sonipat

Two Delhi Police officers killed after their car collides with truck in Haryana's Sonipat

PTI |
Jan 09, 2024 10:58 AM IST

The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Monday.

Two Delhi Police officers died after their car collided with a truck near the Kundali border in Haryana's Sonipat district, officials said on Tuesday.

Picture of the car that collided with truck in Haryana's Sonipat.(PTI)
Picture of the car that collided with truck in Haryana's Sonipat.(PTI)

The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Monday, they said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The victims have been identified as Inspector Dinesh Beniwal of the Northwest district's Special Staff and ATO Inspector Ranveer, posted at Adarsh Nagar police station. They were returning to their Sonipat homes in a personal car, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, a senior Haryana Police officer said.

Initial investigations suggest that the pair's car collided with the parked truck, which they could not see due to fog, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out