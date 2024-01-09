Two Delhi Police officers killed after their car collides with truck in Haryana's Sonipat

Two Delhi Police officers died after their car collided with a truck near the Kundali border in Haryana's Sonipat district, officials said on Tuesday. Picture of the car that collided with truck in Haryana's Sonipat.(PTI)

The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Monday, they said.

The victims have been identified as Inspector Dinesh Beniwal of the Northwest district's Special Staff and ATO Inspector Ranveer, posted at Adarsh Nagar police station. They were returning to their Sonipat homes in a personal car, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, a senior Haryana Police officer said.

Initial investigations suggest that the pair's car collided with the parked truck, which they could not see due to fog, he added.