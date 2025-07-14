Two Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails, police search premises

Two Delhi schools received bomb threats via email on Monday, reports news agency ANI. The emails prompted swift emergency responses in the schools - one in Chanakyapuri and the other in Dwarka. Police officials outside a school after it received bomb threat email.(ANI)

Delhi police said they haven't found anything suspicious yet.

"The threat was sent to two schools through the mail. One of these is in Chanakyapuri and the other in Dwarka. Nothing suspicious has been found so far during the search," police said in a statement.

In May, the Directorate of Education (DoE) issued a 115-point Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats in Delhi schools, following Delhi High Court directions and in coordination with national and local agencies. The SOP applies to government, aided, minority, and recognised unaided private schools.

Schools must conduct regular mock drills, install surveillance, and enforce strict access control. Heads of schools will manage emergency responses in coordination with police and disaster services, while teachers and students are expected to follow safety protocols. “Every threat will be treated as real,” the SOP notes, urging immediate alerts to authorities without spreading panic.

Provisions include pre-identified evacuation routes, support for children with disabilities, and updated contact information for parents. Delhi Police will secure the area and assess threats, while fire and traffic services will support emergency access.

The SOP outlines four phases: prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery. After incidents, schools must offer counselling and resume classes only after safety measures are restored. While some private schools claim compliance, parent groups highlight gaps in infrastructure and call for transparent tracking of implementation to ensure student safety.