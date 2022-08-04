Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two endangered African grey parrots siezed at Delhi airport

Updated on Aug 04, 2022 12:00 AM IST
Customs at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport seized two African grey parrots from a Congo national, who arrived in Delhi from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, for not possessing a no-objection certificate from the animal quarantine and certification service (AQCS), officials said on Wednesday
ByHT Correspondent

The African grey parrot is a “critically endangered” species listed under Appendix I of the CITES convention, which prohibits the import of these birds. The parrots were sent to the Delhi zoo until further notice, officials said.

Customs said the incident took place on Tuesday when the passenger entered the “red” channel to declare the import of the two parrots, officials said. “The passenger only had one document in French. Subsequently, officers from the wildlife department were called to examine the document. They reported that the birds were, in fact, African grey parrots (Psittacus erithacus), whose import is prohibited,” a customs official said, requesting anonymity.

The official said they are questioning the man to determine whether the parrots were smuggled. “The zoo was able to take the parrots in. Meanwhile, investigation into the origin of the parrots will continue,” the official added.

