Rain intensity to increase in Delhi from today
Parts of Delhi saw light rain on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature settling at 34.6 degrees Celsius (°C), as the monsoon trough returned to north India, with the Met department forecasting stronger spells over the next two days.
On Wednesday, Safdarjung, representational of Delhi’s weather, recorded 6.6mm of rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Wednesday, Lodhi Road recorded 1.3mm, and the Sports Complex station in Akshardham logged 4.5mm.
The Ridge and Palam stations meanwhile got little rain, logging 0.8mm and ‘trace’ showers respectively.
With Wednesday’s spell, Safdarjung has recorded 7.8mm of rain in the first three days of August.
Last month, Delhi saw 286.3mm of rain, well above the normal mark of 210.6mm. August is usually the year’s wettest month for Delhi, with a normal rain mark of 247.7mm.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its bulletin forecast light to moderate rainfall in most parts of the Capital on Thursday, moderate rainfall on Friday, and light to moderate showers on Saturday.
RK Jenamani, IMD scientist, said rainfall intensity is increasing over northwest India, with the monsoon trough having shifted from the foothills to the Indo-Gangetic Plains again. He said peak rainfall intensity during this spell is expected to take place on Friday.
“From Thursday until Saturday, we can expect moderate spells in some parts of the city. However, the intensity of rainfall is expected to peak on Friday, where a lot of places could see moderate showers. On Thursday, some parts can record moderate rainfall too,” he said. Showers are likely to get less intense from Sunday.
Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 27.6°C on Wednesday, one degree above normal. Meanwhile, the city’s relative humidity oscillated between 68% and 85% respectively. Forecast for Thursday shows the maximum is likely to be around 33°C degrees, while the minimum will hover around the 27-degree mark.
In terms of air quality, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) deteriorated in the last 24 hours, recording a reading of 122 (moderate) as per Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4pm bulletin, while it was 84 (satisfactory) at the same time on Tuesday.
Agencies forecast AQI to either improve to the ‘satisfactory’ category or to remain in the lower end of the ‘moderate’ category in the next three days.
Waste-to-energy plant at Ghazipur landfill shut for over 6 months: NGT panel
The only waste-to-energy plant at the Ghazipur landfill site has been shut for more than seven months, said a panel put together by the National Green Tribunal, ordering an enquiry against the concessionaire of the facility and asking civic bodies to consider temporarily diverting garbage from east Delhi and dumping it in the Okhla landfill.
PMC appoints EIL for third party inspection of devp works
The Pune Municipal Corporation has appointed Central government- owned Engineers India Limited for third party audit of its development works. As it is mandatory for civic body to audit its development works by a third party, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar renewed the contract with EIL for next five years till 2027. PMC would audit works up to Rs 400 crore every year from the same organisation. Civic works above Rs10 lakh need third party inspection.
UP reports over 700 new covid cases after a gap of 5 months
Uttar Pradesh recorded steep rise in new covid cases on Wednesday as 786 more people tested positive, which is a rise of 34% since Tuesday when there were 583 new cases. One death was reported from Jhansi. “The recovery rate in the state is 98.70%,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary general, Dr Abhishek Shukla. State has reported a total 21,04,312 covid cases and 23,571 deaths till now. The 24-hour test positivity rate was 0.96%.
Delhi HC junks plea challenging withdrawal of DTC buses from school service
The Delhi high court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the Delhi government's decision to withdraw Delhi Transport Corporation bus services to 70 private schools for ferrying children. A bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad also questioned the locus of the petitioner, Baba Alexandar, who despite being a Kerala resident, had filed the petition for schools in Delhi.
DU academic council approves first semester syllabi of four-year under grad courses
The Delhi University's academic council on Wednesday passed with dissent the coursework and syllabi for the first semester of various undergraduate courses as part of the four year undergraduate programme (FYUP) that will be introduced from the current academic session (2022-23). SEC courses are skill-based courses in all disciplines and are aimed at providing hands-on training, competencies, and skills to students.
