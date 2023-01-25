Two foetuses found dumped in south Delhi sewers

Two human foetuses were discovered in sewers in south Delhi, police officers aware of the two cases said on Wednesday.

In the first case, deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said the control room at the Mehrauli police station received a call late on Tuesday about a body of an infant found in a sewer at IGNOU Road in Saidulajab. When police reached the spot, they discovered the body was actually a foetus.

“The foetus looked around 2 or 2.5 months mature,” the officer said.

A crime team was then called to the spot. “A local inquiry was conducted. Further, the foetus has been preserved at the AIIMS mortuary,” the DCP said.

Police said CCTV footage of the area is being obtained and scanned to ascertain the identity of those who came to throw the foetus.

In the second but separate incident, senior officers said the Ambedkar Nagar police station control room received a call at around 10:30am on Tuesday. The caller said he works as a supervisor in the municipal corporation and on Tuesday, he and his staff were cleaning a sewer at the Khatta Sanjay Camp T point when they discovered a foetus.

“When police reached the spot, the scene was inspected by a crime team. The male foetus was then sent to AIIMS for preservation at the mortuary,” an investigator said.

Police said that a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is underway.

An investigator said that while they are looking at these incidents as isolated, they are probing these cases from all angles including if there are illegal sonography centres running in the area.

