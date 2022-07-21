Two held for beating to death a man to avenge an earlier fight in Delhi
Two men, aged 27 and 29 years, have been arrested on charges of beating to death a 38-year-old man last week in Gandhi Vihar near Timarpur in north Delhi, police said on Thursday, adding that the motive for the killing was revenge. A motorcycle used in the crime was also recovered from them, the police said.
The two arrested accused, identified as Sunny and Sachin alias Kallu, were angry with the slain man, Arun Kumar, because he had allegedly assaulted Sachin around five months ago after accusing them of attempting to steal his pig. Sachin suffered a head injury in that attack and the two men nursed a grudge against Kumar since then.They were looking for an opportunity to take revenge, said deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.
DCP Kalsi said on July 18 (Monday), the police control room received information about a body lying near Tara Chowk in Gandhi Vihar. A police team reached the spot and found blood at the spot where the body was lying. There were no visible injuries on the body and it had started decomposing. Local inquiry did not help the police in immediately identifying the deceased, he said.
The next day, Kalsi said, a man named Satvir Singh came to the Wazirabad police station and identified the deceased as his son, Arun Kumar, a resident of Wazirabad.
Singh told the police that his son worked as a sweeper on contract basis. He also told them that he had last seen Kumar with a local resident named Bondha. The police questioned Bondha and he claimed that Kumar was last seen with Sunny and Sachin. Police then scanned CCTV footage from the locality and confirmed that Kumar was with Sachin and Sunny just before his murder.
“We conducted searches and arrested the two suspects Wednesday. They admitted to their crime during interrogation. They revealed that on the evening of July 17, they consumed liquor with Kumar and then attacked him with stones from behind while he was relieving himself. Kumar fell unconscious in the bushes and the attackers fled on their bike. The body was discovered nearly 22 hours later,” said Kalsi.
In another murder case that took place in Nangloi during Holi in March this year, the crime branch has arrested a 20-year-old alleged accused, identified as Harsh Prajapati.
Prajapati along with three friends had attacked their neighbours – 35-year-old Narender and his brother Vinod,32 – after the two stopped them from creating a ruckus during Holi celebrations.
Narender was stabbed and he died later during treatment. While the other suspects in the case were arrested, Prajapati was evading his arrest since March. He was arrested from Delhi on Wednesday, said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Rohit Meena.
Delhi man kills daughter, injures wife, 2 other daughters during domestic dispute
An 18-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her father, and her sisters and mother injured during a domestic dispute which escalated at their residence in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar on Thursday afternoon, police said. Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain identified the suspect as Bhim Sen alias Pappu, a resident of Jain Colony, Johripur, who is unemployed.
Bengaluru-based Bounce Infinity to launch e-scooters on Flipkart
Bengaluru-based EV company Bounce Infinity is all set to launch its electric scooters on e-commerce website Flipkart in India. The infinity e.1 model of Bounce will be made available on Flipkart and the sale will go live from July 22 this year. The company also claims that their smart two-wheeler will be delivered within 15 days of order to the doorsteps of their customers.
Delay in CBSE results keeps students on tenterhooks
With the Central Board of Secondary Education yet to declare the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, Class 11 students waiting to switch streams on the basis of their board scores and Class 12 students who have secured admissions to foreign universities are stuck in a limbo. This year, the results are being delayed despite Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan stating last week that there will be no delay.
Delhi to Meerut in 37 minutes, RRTS trial runs in October
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation will start a trial run on the 17km-long priority corridor of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System between Sahibabad and Duhai in October this year, said NCRTC Vinay Kumar Singh, adding that once the entire corridor is complete, trains will be able to cover the distance between Delhi and Meerut in 37 minutes.
Pune Metro funding agency may invest in PCMC-Nigdi extension
Pune metro's funding agency- Agency Francaise de Development (AFD) visited Pune on Thursday to inspect the work. The statement issued by Maha Metro stated, “AFD France has funded the reach 3 viaduct, traction and auxiliary power supply, signalling, telecom, lifts and escalators, environment control system, tunnel ventilation system and rails for the project. AFD has funded ₹1,669 crore for Pune metro.”
