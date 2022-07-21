Two held for beating to death a man to avenge an earlier fight in Delhi

Two men, aged 27 and 29 years, have been arrested on charges of beating to death a 38-year-old man last week in Gandhi Vihar near Timarpur in north Delhi, police said on Thursday, adding that the motive for the killing was revenge. A motorcycle used in the crime was also recovered from them, the police said.

The two arrested accused, identified as Sunny and Sachin alias Kallu, were angry with the slain man, Arun Kumar, because he had allegedly assaulted Sachin around five months ago after accusing them of attempting to steal his pig. Sachin suffered a head injury in that attack and the two men nursed a grudge against Kumar since then.They were looking for an opportunity to take revenge, said deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

DCP Kalsi said on July 18 (Monday), the police control room received information about a body lying near Tara Chowk in Gandhi Vihar. A police team reached the spot and found blood at the spot where the body was lying. There were no visible injuries on the body and it had started decomposing. Local inquiry did not help the police in immediately identifying the deceased, he said.

The next day, Kalsi said, a man named Satvir Singh came to the Wazirabad police station and identified the deceased as his son, Arun Kumar, a resident of Wazirabad.

Singh told the police that his son worked as a sweeper on contract basis. He also told them that he had last seen Kumar with a local resident named Bondha. The police questioned Bondha and he claimed that Kumar was last seen with Sunny and Sachin. Police then scanned CCTV footage from the locality and confirmed that Kumar was with Sachin and Sunny just before his murder.

“We conducted searches and arrested the two suspects Wednesday. They admitted to their crime during interrogation. They revealed that on the evening of July 17, they consumed liquor with Kumar and then attacked him with stones from behind while he was relieving himself. Kumar fell unconscious in the bushes and the attackers fled on their bike. The body was discovered nearly 22 hours later,” said Kalsi.

In another murder case that took place in Nangloi during Holi in March this year, the crime branch has arrested a 20-year-old alleged accused, identified as Harsh Prajapati.

Prajapati along with three friends had attacked their neighbours – 35-year-old Narender and his brother Vinod,32 – after the two stopped them from creating a ruckus during Holi celebrations.

Narender was stabbed and he died later during treatment. While the other suspects in the case were arrested, Prajapati was evading his arrest since March. He was arrested from Delhi on Wednesday, said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Rohit Meena.