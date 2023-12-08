Two held for firing outside Delhi residence of former Punjab MLA
PTI |
Dec 08, 2023 01:31 PM IST
Both the accused were shooters of the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, an officer said.
The firing incident of December 3 was caught in a CCTV camera installed outside the residence of Deep Malhotra, a former MLA from Punjab's Faridkot. The shooter came on foot and fired multiple times, an official said.
