News / Cities / Delhi News / Two held for firing outside Delhi residence of former Punjab MLA

Two held for firing outside Delhi residence of former Punjab MLA

Dec 08, 2023

Two held for firing outside Delhi residence of former Punjab MLA

Both the accused were shooters of the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, an officer said. 

The firing incident of December 3 was caught in a CCTV camera installed outside the residence of Deep Malhotra, a former MLA from Punjab's Faridkot. The shooter came on foot and fired multiple times, an official said.

