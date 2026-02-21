Two held for murder, robbery in Delhi’s Rohini

New Delhi One of the victims was stabbed during his attempt to resist the robbery bid. (Representative photo)

Police on Thursday arrested two suspected robbers in connection with the murder and robbery bid that took place near the Rohini Sector 23 petrol pump on Monday, police said on Friday. They recovered the stolen mobile phones, the knife used in the attack and a scooter used in the crime.

At 6.56pm on Monday, a person was stabbed for resisting a robbery bid in Rohini and he and his friend were admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital, where doctors declared Amarnath Yadav, 23, dead on arrival.

On a complaint filed by the survivor, Sri Ram Yadav, police conducted surveillance at the spot, where the robbers reportedly repeatedly targeted victims, and arrested Rohit, 29, from Mande Ram Park in Rohini Sector 23 on Thursday.

Additional commissioner of police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan, said, “Ram, who is also a prime witness to the crime, told us that two men riding a scooter waylaid them and tried to rob them of their mobile phones. They stabbed them when they resisted. After injuring the victims, the robbers fled with their two mobile phones. We registered a case and launched the probe.”

His interrogation led to the arrest of his accomplice, Durgesh alias Durgi, 23, and recovery of the stolen mobile phones, the knife and the scooter used in the attack, said Ranjan.

“Rohit was previously involved in eight cases of theft, snatching and robbery while Durgesh had committed 9 robberies and snatchings in the past,” he said.

Amarnath and Sri Ram used to work in a jeans manufacturing facility, police said.