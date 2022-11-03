Two held for smuggling liquor to dry state Bihar

The Delhi Police has arrested two people for smuggling liquor to Bihar by transporting bottles in wooden doors, officers aware of the matter said on Thursday, adding that they have seized more than 2,000 miniature bottles of 90ml from the accused.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Devesh Mahala identified the arrested accused as Roshan Rai, 35, a resident of Rohini, and Sarvjeet Singh, 54, a resident of Pitampura.

Police said on Wednesday, assistant sub inspector Narender received information regarding the transport of illicit liquor to Bihar -- a state where prohibition has been in place since 2016. They said that the accused were hiding the contraband in wooden doors.

Based on the input, a special staff team was constituted and a trap was laid near Janta Flat, Sector 25, Rohini. Accordingly, a tempo was stopped and two persons were apprehended from the vehicle.Police said that when the recovered tempo was checked, a total of six ply wood doors were found loaded in the backside of the tempo.

“All the recovered doors were opened with the help of chisel and hammer and 2,112 miniature bottles of Royal Green whiskey were found inside the doors,” Mahala said.

When interrogated, the accused said that they were smuggling the illicit liquor to Bihar for a long time in the same manner.

The DCP said Sarvjeet has a criminal record and is wanted in an Excise Act case in the Bhalaswa Dairy area. “The two were formally arrested and the tempo along with doors and liquor bottles were seized” he said.