Two held for stealing INSAS rifle, bullets in Delhi

Two men allegedly stole an Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifle and its bullets from the sentry post of an apartment at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in central Delhi on Wednesday, the Delhi Police said on Saturday, adding that both the suspects have been arrested and the weapon recovered. The two were arrested on Friday morning. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (central), Sanjay Kumar Sain, said that the arrested men are e-cycle rickshaw drivers and used one of their three-wheelers to carry away the weapon.

The officer identified the two as Vikas Rai, a 25-year-old native of Nepal, and 21-year-old Mohammad Kabir. Both live near the Ranjeet Singh flyover.

Police began working on this theft after receiving a complaint from the Nagaland Armed Police Battalion that unknown people stole the rifle, the bullets and a phone which was lying at their post in MS Flats in DDU Marg.

The DCP said that CCTV footage showed the suspects stealing the weapon. They were caught on Friday morning.