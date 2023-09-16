News / Cities / Delhi News / Two held for stealing INSAS rifle, bullets in Delhi

Two held for stealing INSAS rifle, bullets in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 16, 2023 06:04 PM IST

Two e-cycle rickshaw drivers have been arrested for stealing an INSAS rifle and bullets from a sentry post in central Delhi. The weapon has been recovered.

Two men allegedly stole an Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifle and its bullets from the sentry post of an apartment at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in central Delhi on Wednesday, the Delhi Police said on Saturday, adding that both the suspects have been arrested and the weapon recovered.

The two were arrested on Friday morning. (Representational image)
The two were arrested on Friday morning. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (central), Sanjay Kumar Sain, said that the arrested men are e-cycle rickshaw drivers and used one of their three-wheelers to carry away the weapon.

The officer identified the two as Vikas Rai, a 25-year-old native of Nepal, and 21-year-old Mohammad Kabir. Both live near the Ranjeet Singh flyover.

Police began working on this theft after receiving a complaint from the Nagaland Armed Police Battalion that unknown people stole the rifle, the bullets and a phone which was lying at their post in MS Flats in DDU Marg.

The DCP said that CCTV footage showed the suspects stealing the weapon. They were caught on Friday morning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out