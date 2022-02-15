Home / Cities / Delhi News / Two killed in Bawana, Jahangirpuri
delhi news

Two killed in Bawana, Jahangirpuri

Investigators said they have apprehended a minor boy in the first case, in which a 20-year-old man was found with head injuries in his rented room at Vijay Colony in outer Delhi’s Bawana on Sunday.
Police suspect he was killed over his marriage to a woman from a different community.((Getty Images/iStockphoto))
Police suspect he was killed over his marriage to a woman from a different community.((Getty Images/iStockphoto))
Published on Feb 15, 2022 04:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Two men were murdered in separate incidents at Bawana and Jahangirpuri, police said on Monday

Investigators said they have apprehended a minor boy in the first case, in which a 20-year-old man was found with head injuries in his rented room at Vijay Colony in outer Delhi’s Bawana on Sunday. Police suspect he was killed over his marriage to a woman from a different community. “We have registered a case,” said DCP (outer-north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav.

In the second case, a 20-year-old was stabbed to death by at least three men over a personal enmity. “We have arrested a suspect and detained a minor,” said DCP (N-W) Usha Rangnani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news delhi crime crime news + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out