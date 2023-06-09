Two labourers from MP killed in Dwarka after car rams into their bike; 2 injured

Two contractual labourers from Madhya Pradesh died, while two others sustained grievous injuries on Thursday late night, after a car rammed into their motorcycle in Dwarka area of Delhi, police officials said on Friday.

Representational image.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

M Harsha Vardhan, the deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said that cops received a PCR call about this accident near NLU late on Thursday night. “The police immediately reached the spot where the motorcycle and the car were found at the scene of the crash. The injured people had already been taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital by locals. Upon reaching the hospital, doctors declared two persons, identified as 30-year-old woman Foola (single name) and Lakhan (37), dead on arrival. The other two, Maate (32) and a minor, were referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment,” he said.

Vardhan said that all four victims were riding the same motorcycle and were residents of Spine Enclave in Sector 17 of Dwarka. “They originally hailed from Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh and worked as contractual labourers in Delhi. The deceased woman was Maate’s wife, while the other victim was his brother-in-law,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DCP said that during inquiry, Maate told the police in his statement that he was going towards Sector 17 on a motorcycle from Bharat Vihar with his family when the car coming from Sector 13 hit them.

“A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code has already been registered at the Dwarka North police station. The driver of the car, identified as Mohammad Abrar (24), a resident of Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh, has been arrested,” he said.