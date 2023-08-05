Home / Cities / Delhi News / Two men held for killing friend in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar

Two men held for killing friend in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar

Mohd Samir was killed by Mohd Rizwan, 31, and Mohd Aamir, 31 on Tuesday last week while they were consuming liquor on Chameliyan Road

Police on Saturday arrested two men for allegedly killing their 32-year-old friend in Sadar Bazar area in North Delhi, officers said.

On Saturday, Rizwan and Aamir were arrested from different places in Brahmapuri in east Delhi. (FILE)

On Saturday, Rizwan and Aamir were arrested from different places in Brahmapuri in east Delhi. They are both residents of Ahata-Kidara, said Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (north).

“During interrogation, Aamir revealed that he was in love with Samir’s wife and hatched out a conspiracy to kill Samir with the help of Rizwan,” the officer said. The two used a liquor bottle to kill Samir, police found during investigation.

Police have also recovered the motorcycle of the deceased, clothes worn by the accused at the time of offence and three mobile phones from their possession, officials said.

According to the DCP, Aamir was a close friend of Samir, as both were born and brought up in Ahata-Kidara. “Aamir is married and has one son, but his wife deserted him last year. Rizwan works at Ghazipur slaughtering unit, and originally belongs to Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

