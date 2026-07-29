Two more bodies recovered from Yamuna in Delhi; search to continue for fourth body

New Delh

One body was recovered late Monday, police said. (ANI)

A day after four men were feared to have drowned in the Yamuna near Geeta Colony, two bodies were recovered on Tuesday, taking the total number of victims to three, after one body was recovered late Monday, police said. The body of the fourth person was not found, but search operations would continue on Wednesday, they said.

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A police officer aware of the matter said that two friends of the four men, who were accompanying them, said that the six had come to the Yamuna floodplains to consume liquor. When the two of them were away, to purchase food and relieve themselves, the four others are suspected to have jumped into the river for a swim.

“Since the water currents were strong, the four were swept away and they allegedly drowned. The man who had gone to urinate returned and saw his friends drowning. He raised the alarm and accordingly, the police were informed,” the officer said.

Police said bodies of Hemant, 22, and Rajan, 30, were recovered on Tuesday. Sonu’s body was found a day before and the other person was identified as Sachin alias Tannu, 27.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia said that police were informed of the incident at around 7.30pm on Monday. A team each from the Geeta Colony and Kotwali police stations, along with two fire tenders, rescue teams and 14 divers of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) started the search operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia said that police were informed of the incident at around 7.30pm on Monday. A team each from the Geeta Colony and Kotwali police stations, along with two fire tenders, rescue teams and 14 divers of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) started the search operation. {{/usCountry}}

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The drowning deaths come just nearly two weeks after four boys, aged 14-15, drowned in the Yamuna near Hiranki village in outer Delhi’s Alipur. The water current was suspected to have been too strong for them in that instance too, and it took several days for all bodies to be recovered.