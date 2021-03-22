22-year-old kills friend in Trilokpuri; another shot dead in outer Delhi
A 22-year-old man smashed his 32-year-old friend’s head with a stone and killed him in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri in the early hours of Monday for seeking sexual favours from him, the police said. The suspect was walking towards the police station when personnel in a patrolling van noticed blood on his clothes and caught him, the police said.
The man told the personnel that he murdered his friend because he used to ask him for sexual favours. A case of murder was registered at the Mayur Vihar police station and the man was arrested, deputy commissioner of police (east) Deepak Yadav said.
During the interrogation, the DCP said, the arrested man said that around 4.30am, he smashed his friend’s head with a heavy stone on the roadside near Block 17, Trilokpuri, Vasundhara Road. Thereafter, the man headed towards the local police station to report the incident and confess to the crime.
Also Read | Delhi HC to hear Future group’s appeal against single judge order today
“On the way, a police team in an emergency response vehicle (ERV) spotted blood stains on the man’s clothes and stopped him for questioning. He told the police personnel about killing his friend. Subsequently, the team took him to the crime scene where his friend’s body was found,” said DCP Yadav.
The body was shifted to the mortuary of a nearby government hospital and the man was arrested, the police said.
In another incident, a 30-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Anaj Mandi Gate in outer Delhi’s Narela around 9.30pm on Sunday. He was shot in the head. The man had a history of involvement in cases of snatching and theft from 2014 to 2016, the police said.
A case of murder was registered and the police are probing if the man, identified as Shamim Khan, was murdered over personal enmity or over his criminal past. The initial investigation has revealed that there were two attackers and they were on a motorcycle, the police said.
Over 4000 DU students protest digitally to reopen campus
22-year-old kills friend in Trilokpuri; another shot dead in outer Delhi
Delhi HC stays single judge order upholding Singapore EA award
Traffic diverted for redevelopment work in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk
Delhi HC to hear Future group’s appeal against single judge order today
Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted
Rainfall, thunderstorms predicted in parts of Delhi today
Delhiwale: Manipur, 0 km, a one-of-its kind grocery in south Delhi
- Mr Hungyo founded the shop in 2013. The establishment is very small, and looks too simple against the razzmatazz of neighbouring Bengali Sweet House and Chaman General Store.
For 2nd straight day, Delhi adds 800+ new Covid-19 cases
- The Capital added 813 cases on Saturday, 716 on Friday, 607 on Thursday, 536 on Wednesday, 425 on Tuesday and 368 on Monday (March 15), government data showed.
IMD forecasts rainfall, thunderstorms in Delhi today; mercury may plummet
- Met officials said while the rain on Monday and Tuesday is likely to cause a dip in mercury, this respite will be short-lived
BJP endorsing idea of L-G ruling Capital, alleges AAP
- “The BJP has been sending volunteers door-to-door across localities telling people that it will be better for the L-G to rule Delhi and not an elected government." said AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj
AAP stalled central schemes in Capital: Rajnath Singh
- Speaking at the state executive of Delhi BJP on Sunday, Singh said it was regrettable that the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi stalled the implementation of Ayushman Bharat, Pradhanmantri Awaas Yojana, Ujjawala Yojana, Mudra Yojana and many other central government schemes
Tenders to revive 200 more water bodies to be floated by next month
- Officials of Delhi Jal Board, the city’s water utility agency, said that the ‘city of lakes’ project now had 600 water bodies that will be revived in the coming years.
Covid-19 precaution not in stock at Lajpat market
- During a spot visit on Sunday, HT found the market crowded with hundreds of shoppers jostling for space, most of them without a mask or wearing it improperly.
Tepid demand chokes small-scale industries
- A year on, these Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises continue to be beset by many of these problems — and a few new ones. While the supply chains remain disrupted and the demand is far from reaching pre-pandemic levels