22-year-old kills friend in Trilokpuri; another shot dead in outer Delhi

A 22-year-old man smashed his 32-year-old friend’s head with a stone and killed him in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri in the early hours of Monday for seeking sexual favours from him, the police said. The suspect was walking towards the police station when personnel in a patrolling van noticed blood on his clothes and caught him, the police said.

The man told the personnel that he murdered his friend because he used to ask him for sexual favours. A case of murder was registered at the Mayur Vihar police station and the man was arrested, deputy commissioner of police (east) Deepak Yadav said.

During the interrogation, the DCP said, the arrested man said that around 4.30am, he smashed his friend’s head with a heavy stone on the roadside near Block 17, Trilokpuri, Vasundhara Road. Thereafter, the man headed towards the local police station to report the incident and confess to the crime.

Also Read | Delhi HC to hear Future group’s appeal against single judge order today

“On the way, a police team in an emergency response vehicle (ERV) spotted blood stains on the man’s clothes and stopped him for questioning. He told the police personnel about killing his friend. Subsequently, the team took him to the crime scene where his friend’s body was found,” said DCP Yadav.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of a nearby government hospital and the man was arrested, the police said.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Anaj Mandi Gate in outer Delhi’s Narela around 9.30pm on Sunday. He was shot in the head. The man had a history of involvement in cases of snatching and theft from 2014 to 2016, the police said.

A case of murder was registered and the police are probing if the man, identified as Shamim Khan, was murdered over personal enmity or over his criminal past. The initial investigation has revealed that there were two attackers and they were on a motorcycle, the police said.