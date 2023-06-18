Two women shot dead in Delhi's RK Puram, Kejriwal slams Centre

Two sisters were shot dead in Dr Ambedkar Basti in south Delhi's RK Puram in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Delhi Police near the crime scene.

Manoj C, deputy commissioner of police (south-west), said that the killers appeared to have come for the brother of the victims, but ended up shooting them instead.

"Prima facie, the murders seem to be over money settlement issue," said the DCP, without elaborating further.

The officer identified the victims as Pinky, 30, and her 29-year-old sister Jyoti. They lived with their family in Dr Ambedkar Basti, which comes under the jurisdiction of RK Puram police station.

The police said that they received a call from the brother of the two victims at 4.40am on Sunday.

"The man said that some people have shot his sisters," the DCP said.

The victims were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The police said they are registering a murder case and exploring other Indian Penal Code sections which are applicable to this case.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed condolences to the kin of the victims and blamed the BJP-led central government, which controls law and order in the national capital, for the incident.

“The people of Delhi have started feeling very insecure. The people who have to handle the law and order of Delhi, instead of fixing the law and order, they are conspiring to capture the entire Delhi government. Today, if Delhi's law and order was under AAP government instead of LG, then Delhi would have been safest,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.