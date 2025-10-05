Two-year-old found murdered near CRPF camp in northeast Delhi

A two-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped from Khajoori Chowk in northeast Delhi on Friday evening was found murdered in a forested area near the CRPF camp in Biharipur, about a kilometre away, on Saturday morning, police said. Police suspect murder by known person, probe sexual assault angle. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The toddler’s body, found by morning walkers, was bleeding from the head and lying upside down, police said, adding they suspect the boy was killed by someone known to him.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said the Khajoori Khas police station had received a call on Friday evening reporting the disappearance of a two-year-old boy from the Khajoori Chowk area. “A case of kidnapping was registered, and an investigation was launched by multiple teams. On Saturday morning, the boy’s body was recovered near the CRPF camp boundary wall. Forensic teams collected evidence from the spot, and the body was sent for post-mortem. We have added the murder section to the case and are making efforts to solve the case and nab the accused,” said Mishra.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said the boy lived with his parents and relatives near the Khajoori Khas flyover. His parents are daily-wage labourers. “The boy went missing while playing near his house. Around 6.30 am on Saturday, morning walkers spotted the body and alerted police. Prima facie, it appeared he was hit on the head with a blunt object, causing death due to excessive bleeding. The exact cause will be confirmed after the autopsy,” the officer said.

Police said the child’s identity has been withheld, as they are also probing a possible sexual assault angle.