Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi probed in umbrella conspiracy: Delhi court

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid and United Against Hate (UAH) member Khalid Saifi are already being probed in the “umbrella conspiracy” to ignite communal violence during the February 2020 riots in north-east Delhi, a city court has said while discharging the duo in a separate case involving the riots.

Besides Khalid and Saifi, the court also discharged three others, and directed all the accused to furnish bond under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for ₹10,000 with one surety in the like amount.

Khalid and Saifi, however, will continue to stay incarcerated due to their role in the conspiracy case.

The order was passed on Saturday, but a detailed order was made available on Monday.

Additional sessions judge Pulastya Pramachala said plans to ignite a communal riot at a large level, and taking steps for the prosecution of such a plan, could be an “umbrella conspiracy”, and participants to this conspiracy may or may not be part of smaller conspiracies.

“As far as accused Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid are concerned, I find that allegations made against them relate to Umbrella Conspiracy, rather than conspiracy peculiar to incident investigated in this case… Since, Umbrella Conspiracy i.e. larger conspiracy to incite riots in Delhi, is already subject matter of consideration in FIR 59/2020, PS Crime branch, therefore, these two accused are entitled for discharge in the present case,” the court said in a 50-page order.