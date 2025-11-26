Unesco intangible heritage meet prep reviewed by Delhi and Union ministries

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday met Union culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to review preparations for the 20th Session of Unesco’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH20COM), which will be hosted in the Capital for the first time from December 7 to 13. The high-level meeting, attended by senior officials of the Union culture ministry and Delhi government, focused on logistics, security and presentation aspects ahead of the global event at the Red Fort. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Union culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat assess ICH20COM readiness for December session. (@gupta_rekha X)

India is hosting the intergovernmental committee session for the first time since its election to the Unesco body in 2022. Officials, aware of the discussions, said the meeting aimed at ensuring that venue readiness, protocol arrangements and technical requirements align with international standards. Shekhawat said in a post on X that he chaired the meeting with Gupta and reviewed key arrangements to ensure the event reflects India’s “cultural depth, pride and preparedness”. Officials said multiple departments made detailed presentations.

Gupta also posted that she attended the meeting chaired by the union minister to discuss arrangements for the upcoming session. Officials said the Delhi government will coordinate city-level preparedness, including mobility planning, hospitality support, and cultural showcases around the venue.

India has made two cultural submissions, Deepawali and Chhath Mahaparv, for inclusion in Unesco’s intangible heritage list. The Red Fort has been selected as the primary venue due to its Unesco World Heritage status and ability to host large international gatherings. The weeklong session is expected to draw delegates from more than 180 countries, who will review nominations to Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists and evaluate global efforts to safeguard traditional knowledge systems, performing arts, craftsmanship and oral traditions.

A senior Delhi government official, on condition of anonymity, said the focus is on seamless coordination between agencies so that India presents a “well-curated, culturally rich and technically robust” event. More review meetings are planned in the run-up to the session.