Mon, Nov 17, 2025
Unidentified woman’s body found near Adarsh Nagar railway station

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 04:22 am IST

The body had little clothes, and there were multiple injury marks and deep cut wounds on the face and the head, suspected to have been caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

New Delhi: A body of an unidentified middle-aged woman with deep cuts on her face and head was found in shrubs near Adarsh Nagar railway station in northwest Delhi on Sunday morning, police said, adding that she was murdered and her body was dumped in the wooded area to hide the crime.

A case of murder was registered at the Mahendra Park police station (File photo)
A case of murder was registered at the Mahendra Park police station and multiple teams were formed to identify the deceased and apprehend the killers, the police said.

DCP (northwest) Bhisham Singh said, the information was received from an assistant sub-inspector of Government Railway Police (GRP) staff at the Sabzi Mandi area, about a body lying near the railway tracks with torn clothes and visible injury marks.

“A team from the Mahendra Park police station reached the spot, located at the rear side of Adarsh Nagar railway station’s shed number-2. Inside the shrubs, a semi-naked body with multiple injury marks and deep cut wounds on face and head, suspected to have been caused by a sharp-edged weapon, was found,” Singh said.

He said the deceased, aged between 40 and 42 and about 5-foot tall, appeared to be a rag picker. “Police also recovered the suspected weapon of offence and a pair of ladies’ and men’s slippers. We have registered a case and are probing it,” he added.

