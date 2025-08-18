Union edu min visits IIT-Delhi, interacts with students

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, where he interacted with undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students, as well as innovators and researchers, officials said. He also announced that he would revisit the institute to review innovations being developed by students. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan interacts with the students of IIT Delhi for the Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision of ‘Samridhh Bharat’ in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

During his interaction, Pradhan engaged with students to learn about their aspirations, areas of research, technological challenges under pursuit, and their perspectives on national opportunities. “During the interaction, the Education Minister underlined the importance of self-reliance… He stressed that the present moment offers a unique opportunity to emphasise the need for achieving self-reliance, ignite collective action for driving national priorities and fulfil the vision of ‘Samridhh Bharat’ by 2047,” said an official.

Encouraging students to bring forward innovative ideas, Pradhan assured them that the government “stands shoulder to shoulder with India’s innovators and researchers for shaping a brighter future and for establishing India as a global hub of solutions.” He also underlined the crucial role of IITs as “the bedrock of a self-reliant India.”

“After meeting these students, I can confidently say that by 2047, India will be a developed nation, in line with the dreams of the Prime Minister. I can see a golden future being created on the shoulders of our youth in the coming 20–25 years,” Pradhan said.

Speaking on the occasion, Vineet Joshi, secretary, department of higher education, reiterated the Prime Minister’s Independence Day message on the role of youth in making the country self-reliant. He added that the department is extending full support to higher education institutions in advancing innovation, strengthening research capacities and addressing national challenges.