Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal (left) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Up enforcement, set up helpline for patients: L-G

He gave the directions in a meeting he chaired to review enforcement efforts and preparedness to implement restrictions DDMA has imposed.
By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 05:12 AM IST

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Friday directed agencies to scale up enforcement of Covid-19 regulations and asked the government to set up a helpline to enable people check the availability of beds in hospitals. He gave the directions in a meeting he chaired to review enforcement efforts and preparedness to implement restrictions DDMA has imposed. “The L-G advised targeted and aggressive deployment and enforcement in areas where crowding takes place, as also during peak crowding hours and asked for a temporal graph of the outcomes,” said a senior official in the L-G’s office.

“He (L-G) asked the chief secretary to ensure setting up of helplines that inform people of the availability of beds in hospitals,” the official said.

