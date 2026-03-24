Uttam Nagar still on high alert, over 100 detained since Eid: Delhi Police

Even two days after Eid festivities, police have maintained heightened vigil and security arrangements in south-west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, with senior Delhi Police officers confirming on Monday that over 100 individuals, including women and children, have been detained since Eid (Saturday) as a pre-emptive measure to prevent any escalation in law and order. Police said that in view of a high court order dated March 19, and to prevent any clashes, security arrangements were further stepped up for the ongoing Navratra festival. Over 1,500 personnel have been deployed on the ground to maintain order. (HT Photo)

Hastsal Colony in Uttam Nagar has seen communal tensions flare up following the murder of a 26-year-old man after a clash between two families of different religions over a misfired water balloon during Holi celebrations on March 4.

Police said that in view of a high court order dated March 19, and to prevent any clashes, security arrangements were further stepped up for the ongoing Navratra festival. Over 1,500 personnel have been deployed on the ground to maintain order.

“From Eid on Saturday until now, we have detained over 100 people. Some were removed from the site and later released, while others were taken to the police station and released after a few hours. Most of them were men who had come from different parts of Delhi — Dwarka and west Delhi. There were also some people from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. No locals were picked up. We had already held meetings and everything was peaceful. There were no clashes or threats in the area on Eid,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, several videos surfaced on X on Monday, purportedly showing clashes between right-wing groups and locals. In another video, a group of men was seen dancing to loud music near a mosque and playing Holi. However, police said none of these videos were from Uttam Nagar.

“One video is from Palam, where AAP and BJP workers clashed after the death of nine persons in a fire last week. Another video shows protests and marches in Mathura. We had no local-versus-police clashes here. Protesters were few and came at different times. One video showing Holi celebrations is old and not from Delhi,” the officer said.

DCP (Dwarka) Kusal Pal Singh said on Sunday that all detainees were released after verification and that security arrangements have been intensified in the area.

Police on Monday said there were traffic jams in parts of the area but no road blockades due to the security arrangements or protests.

“Now, we hardly see two to three people at a time. There is no protest happening here,” said another police officer.

However, the security arrangements have affected local businesses.

Md Reyaz, a sweet shop owner, said, “We usually see over 150 customers daily during Eid and Navratras. Now, the numbers have almost halved. But we are still happy because the police ensured a peaceful festival. Everyone was scared, but nothing happened.”

Govind Singh, who runs a shop in the area, said, “I had to shut my shop after the murder due to protests by Hindu groups, but I have reopened it now. Only a few people are coming, but we are managing since we can celebrate our festivals. Eid was also celebrated the same way, only with more security.”