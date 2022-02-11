V-Day boom: Blooms to get business back to Delhi-NCR florists?

They say, ‘Say it with a rose’, and what better than Valentine’s Day to do so? As Delhiites are ready to shower their loved ones with roses, flower shop owners are expecting a boom in business in the days leading up to the big day.

“Abhi ₹40-60 ka ek rose chal raha hai. Price iss baar ₹50-80 touch karne ki umeed hai. Pichle saal se business better hoga. We are readying bouquets starting from ₹1,000, going up to ₹2,000. Flowers are costlier than last year, yet the demand is high. However, we are receiving less stock,” says Dinesh Kumar, who owns a flower shop in Gurugram.

Pooja Tripathi, owner of an online website that delivers fresh flowers across Delhi-NCR, says, “The roses that we were selling earlier at ₹25-30 currently stand at ₹40. The prices will go up even further. We are getting it expensive, so we also have to sell it at the same ratio. This year, the sale is going to be better. We have advance bookings for February 14.”

At the wholesale flower market in Ghazipur, the prices are expected to reach ₹1,000 for a bunch of roses. Narender Yadav, who runs a shop at the Ghazipur flower mandi, too, hopes for a better business this year. “Umeed toh poori hai better hone ki business. Our bunch with 20 roses is currently selling at ₹300-400. Because the production is less this time, rates will increase up to ₹800-1,000,” he adds. Sumanjit, who runs a flower shop at Ghazipur mandi, says, “Kisaano ne kheti nahin ki hai bahut zyada, toh iss baar maal kam aur demand zyada hai. Hum supply bhi kar rahe hai khoob. But the prices will definitely increase.”

Ajay Kumar, who manages a popular flower shop at Connaught Place, shares,“Abhi single rose ka price stable hai at ₹50. But, it will touch ₹70-80 in the coming days. So, we are hoping for a good business this Valentine’s Day.”

