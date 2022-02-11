Home / Cities / Delhi News / V-Day boom: Blooms to get business back to Delhi-NCR florists?
They say, ‘Say it with a rose’, and what better than Valentine’s Day to do so? As Delhiites are ready to shower their loved ones with roses, flower shop owners are expecting a boom in business in the days leading up to the big day
Flower shop owners at the wholesale flower market in Ghazipur are expecting rose prices to reach <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 for a bunch, this Valentine’s Day.
Flower shop owners at the wholesale flower market in Ghazipur are expecting rose prices to reach 1,000 for a bunch, this Valentine's Day.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 09:41 PM IST
ByNaina Arora, New Delhi

They say, 'Say it with a rose', and what better than Valentine's Day to do so? As Delhiites are ready to shower their loved ones with roses, flower shop owners are expecting a boom in business in the days leading up to the big day.

“Abhi 40-60 ka ek rose chal raha hai. Price iss baar 50-80 touch karne ki umeed hai. Pichle saal se business better hoga. We are readying bouquets starting from 1,000, going up to 2,000. Flowers are costlier than last year, yet the demand is high. However, we are receiving less stock,” says Dinesh Kumar, who owns a flower shop in Gurugram.

Pooja Tripathi, owner of an online website that delivers fresh flowers across Delhi-NCR, says, “The roses that we were selling earlier at 25-30 currently stand at 40. The prices will go up even further. We are getting it expensive, so we also have to sell it at the same ratio. This year, the sale is going to be better. We have advance bookings for February 14.”

At the wholesale flower market in Ghazipur, the prices are expected to reach 1,000 for a bunch of roses. Narender Yadav, who runs a shop at the Ghazipur flower mandi, too, hopes for a better business this year. “Umeed toh poori hai better hone ki business. Our bunch with 20 roses is currently selling at 300-400. Because the production is less this time, rates will increase up to 800-1,000,” he adds. Sumanjit, who runs a flower shop at Ghazipur mandi, says, “Kisaano ne kheti nahin ki hai bahut zyada, toh iss baar maal kam aur demand zyada hai. Hum supply bhi kar rahe hai khoob. But the prices will definitely increase.”

Ajay Kumar, who manages a popular flower shop at Connaught Place, shares,“Abhi single rose ka price stable hai at 50. But, it will touch 70-80 in the coming days. So, we are hoping for a good business this Valentine’s Day.”

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

    Naina Arora

    Naina Arora writes on City, Art and Culture of Gurugram, for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City

