Vice Admiral Sarin takes over as commandant of Armed Forces Medical College

Updated on Oct 06, 2022 01:05 AM IST

She has several medical publications to her credit in peer reviewed journals. (PIB)
ByAgencies, New Delhi

Vice Admiral Arti Sarin has taken over as the commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune, news agency ANI quoted navy officials as saying.

Commissioned into the armed forces medical services in December 1985, Vice Admiral Sarin has the distinction of having completed two post graduate degrees — MD in Radiology at AFMC Pune and in DNB Radiation Oncology from the Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. In a long naval career, she has done tenures at the Naval Science & Technology Limited Visakhapatnam, and served in the naval hospitals at Port Blair, Visakhapatnam, Kochi and Mumbai.

She has also served as Prof & HOD Radiation Oncology at Army Hospital R & R Delhi, Command Hospital/ AFMC, Pune and INHS Asvini. She is an examiner for the National Board of Examination in Radiotherapy and is a recognised teacher and examiner at various universities. She has several medical publications to her credit in peer reviewed journals.

