Victim’s kin seek further probe in Old Rajendra Nagar tragedy in court

The father of a victim in the 2024 Old Rajendra Nagar coaching centre flooding tragedy alleged before a Delhi court on Tuesday that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted an “unfair investigation”, ignoring material evidence that could establish criminal liability. Plea before Rouse Avenue court disputes fire safety findings and MCD approvals; CBI says roles of officials were already examined. (HT Archive)

J Dalvin Suresh, whose son Nevin was one of three students who drowned on July 27, 2024, filed a protest petition before principal sessions judge Dinesh Bhatt of Rouse Avenue Courts seeking further investigation and a supplementary chargesheet.

The plea also requests adding sections under the Prevention of Corruption Act and an ad interim ex parte (temporary, emergency) stay on arguments on charge till the pendency of the petition.

Advocate Abhijeet Anand, on behalf of Suresh, contended that CBI overlooked critical evidence sought directions to the agency to initiate further investigation into the case “to fairly collect the material evidences from all angles”.

The plea, which was filed on December 15 and came up for hearing for the first time on Tuesday.

In the plea, Anand disputed the agency’s finding that the building height was slightly over 14 metres, citing an electricity department inspection report that measured it above 15 metres.

“Since the building was taller than 15 metres and running as a commercial enterprise in at a commercial space, requisite fire no-objection certificate (NOC) which was necessary, was not available… CBI has ignored investigation on this angle,” he argued.

He further alleged that the CBI investigation failed to probe how Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials sanctioned the building without the commissioner’s authorisation and issued an occupancy certificate despite the owner’s death in March 2021.

The counsel also claimed standard soil testing was not conducted before construction, another aspect he claimed that the investigation ignored.

The CBI, in its reply, maintained the investigation was thorough and all relevant evidence examined. On the building’s height, the agency said that all the relevant witnesses and documents, including a report by fire expert PR Lonkar and CPWD, have stated the building’s height was under 15m.

The agency added that there were no violations in issuing the completion certificate and that roles of MCD, fire department, and Delhi Jal Board officials were adequately probed, with officers found culpable already named in a supplementary chargesheet.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on Wednesday, when the petitioner will conclude arguments and the CBI will begin its rebuttal.

On July 27, 2024, heavy rains flooded the basement of Rau’s IAS coaching centre in Old Rajendra Nagar, where Nevin Dalvin, Tanya Soni, and Shreya Yadav – all UPSC aspirants – drowned. The basement was being illegally used as a library despite being sanctioned only for parking and storage.

An FIR was lodged by the Delhi Police a day after the incident under 105 (culpable homicide not amount to murder), 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 290 (negligent conduct with respect to constructing buildings) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following public outrage, the Delhi High Court transferred the probe from Delhi Police to the CBI in August 2024, directing the latter to independently investigate the cause for the deaths and any possible criminal negligence by government officers.

Seven individuals, including the coaching centre’s CEO and building co-owners, were arrested early in the investigation. In a supplementary chargesheet filed in March 2025, the CBI named three additional accused: one MCD official and two fire department officials, alleging negligence in inspections.

The case is currently at the stage of arguments on charge, with the court having taken cognizance of the CBI’s chargesheet in December 2024.