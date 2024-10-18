‘Victory of truth’: AAP leaders hail Delhi court’s verdict on Satyendar Jain

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi CM Atishi, on Friday hailed the bail granted by a city court to former health minister Satyendar Jain as a “victory of truth”, adding that he was kept in jail over “baseless allegations” for over two years. Satyendar Jain comes out of Tihar Jail on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Jain walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday evening to a thumping welcome from party leaders and supporters and stressed from outside the prison that he will continue his “fight against injustice”.

He was welcomed by Delhi CM Atishi, party leader Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh along with dozens of supporters who had gathered outside the prison.

“The truth has won,” Atishi said.

“Satyendra Jain also got bail after spending more than two years in jail. What was his fault? Several raids were conducted at his place. Not even a single penny was recovered. His only fault was that he built mohalla clinics and made all treatment free for all the people of Delhi. Modi ji put him in jail so as to close down mohalla clinics and stop free treatment for the poor. But God is with us. Today he too has been released. Welcome back Satyendra!” Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Jain came out of jail over a month after Arvind Kejriwal got bail in the excise case. To be sure, Jain was arrested for a separate money laundering case in May 2022. When he was arrested Jain served as the minister for PWD, health, industry and other key departments in Arvind Kejriwal cabinet.

Former deputy CM and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia hailed the constitution of India. “Satyamev Jayate. Long live the Constitution of the country. The dictatorship of the dictator slapped us once again. Satyendra Jain was kept in jail for such a long time by making false and baseless allegations. His house was raided four times. Nothing was found, yet he was kept in jail by making a false case under PMLA. Thanks to the judiciary of the country for supporting truth and justice,” Sisodia said in a post on X.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the bail does not mean acquittal in a case, and slammed the AAP leaders for celebrating Jain’s release. He said that even former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was later convicted in fodder scam, was given bail originally.

“Bail is part of the judicial process and not a guarantee of acquittal, as evident in the cases of former Bihar and Jharkhand chief ministers Lalu Yadav and Madhu Koda. If bail signifies the triumph of truth, then why did Kejriwal have to resign after getting bail, and why was Sisodia not reinstated as deputy chief minister?” asked Sachdeva.

Manish Sisodia said the “entire conspiracy of the BJP has been exposed because nothing came out against Satyendar Jain.” “The court noted today that it doesn’t know how long this case will take because there are no substantive issues. They have created a false case by piecing together unrelated matters. Today, the BJP should apologise to Satyendar Jain for wasting so many days of his life,” Sisodia said while talking to reporters.

Delhi CM Atishi said in a post on X: “Truth alone triumphs.”

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said Jain’s bail was a matter of great happiness for the party. “He was kept in jail for 873 days, he lost 36kg weight but all the efforts of Modi to torture could not break the spirit of Satyendar Jain. He is the leader of the common man, we are born out of agitation, you can file false cases against us, you can beat us with lathis, you can put us in jail but you cannot break our spirit. But who is answerable to the time he lost during the incarceration, who is answerable for the trauma his family members faced. I believe that in the upcoming elections, the people of Delhi will take revenge against BJP and Modi..Arvind Kejriwal is being strengthened day by day. All our friends have come out of jail now…,” Singh said.

“BJP is a group which spreads hatred in the country, and the BJP does not believe in the democratic setup. It wants to crush the opposition. What the BJP says does not matter to us. We do not need certificates (of honesty) from the BJP. All the corrupt are with Modi today,” Singh further said.

AAP chief Kejriwal however pointed out that AAP MLA Amantullah Khan was still behind bars (in a separate case). “Amanatullah Khan still remains in jail. I pray that he also gets justice soon,” he wrote in a separate post on X.