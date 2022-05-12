Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Watch: AAP's Amanatullah Khan protesting MCD's anti-encroachment drive detained
delhi news

Watch: AAP's Amanatullah Khan protesting MCD's anti-encroachment drive detained

Delhi saw an anti-encroachment drive in several parts yet again earlier in the day, days after bulldozers reached the Shaheen Bagh area - once an epicentre of protests against the citizenship law or CAA.
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supporters, in south Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area.(HT Photo)
Updated on May 12, 2022 03:03 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supporters, who were protesting against an anti-encroachment drive in south Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area, were detained on Thursday. Protests erupted in the area after Khan accused municipal corporation officials of demolishing the houses of the poor. Initial reports suggest police are clearing the area.

Delhi saw an anti-encroachment drive in several parts yet again on Thursday, days after bulldozers reached the Shaheen Bagh area - once an epicentre of protests against the citizenship law or CAA. Amanatullah Khan was seen in Madanpur Khadar as he protested the action by the civic body.

While the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) removed illegal and temporary structures in Madanpur Khadar and Dhirsen Marg, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) took action in Rohini and Karol Bagh.

The SDMC, NDMC and East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi's three municipal corporations, are ruled by the BJP.

In Madanpur Khadar, the south civic body is demolishing a building that they said was built illegally.

The civic body's fresh round of actions is part of a series of anti-encroachment drives by the civic bodies since April-mid. 

On April 16, illegal structures were removed in Jahangirpuri. In the following days, it was carried out in areas such as New Friends Colony, Dwarka, Najafgarh and Lodhi Colony.

On Monday as well, during a drive at Shaheen Bagh, Amantullah Khan had staged a protest and a complaint was registered against him for “obstructing” officials from carrying out the exercise.

In Madanpur Khadar, Khan said the drive is against the poor and appealed to his supporters to reach Kanchan Kunj for the protest.

“The MCD is destroying houses of the poor in Kanchan Kunj of Madanpur Khadar. I am reaching there all of you (supporters) should also reach there so that the houses of the poor can be saved,” Khan said in a tweet in Hindi earlier in the day.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

