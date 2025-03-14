Video shows minor stabbed in full public view in SW Delhi

New Delhi One of the boys died at the spot and the other one is critical. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police on Thursday said that a purported video of a brutal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy and his 15-year-old friend showed that the crime took place in broad daylight, around 4.30pm to 5pm in the presence of a group of people, including children, in Sagarpur, southwest Delhi.

They said all the boys were residents of Sagarpur and the stabbings were due to personal enmity. Seventeen-year-old Ajay Lal died at the spot and 15-year-old Lucky Balram is critical. No arrest has been made in the case, police said.

“After receiving the PCR Call, the SHO along with staff reached at the spot which was near Kamal Park, Sagarpur. We found that two injured boys aged around 15 and 17 were attacked with knives. They had already been shifted to Bhagat Hospital, D Block Janakpuri,” deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

In the video, four to five boys are seen attacking the two victims. The attackers are seen kicking the two and then dragging one of them into another lane, in full public view, before stabbing him. With a group of girls in school uniforms approaching the spot, the accused leave. One of the victims fell on a two-wheeler and collapsed, police said.

Schoolchildren are seen staring at the body, before a woman runs towards them and starts pulling them away. Others then call for help after the accused fled.

Police said they received a call from the hospital about the injured boys.

The DCP told HT that there was a quarrel between the attackers and the victims. “They have been identified; a case of murder and assault was registered,” he said.

Police said they took cognisance of the video and teams have been sent to catch all the accused involved.