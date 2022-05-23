Vinai Kumar Saxena becomes new LT Governor of Delhi as President accepts Baijal's resignation

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Saxena's appointment as the Lt-governor of the National Capital Territory will be effective from the date of he assumed charge of his office.
Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed next LG of Delhi. (Image credit: Twitter)
New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday accepted Anil Baijal's resignation and appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena as the next lieutenant governor of Delhi.

A statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Saxena's appointment as the Lt-governor of the National Capital Territory will be effective from the date of he assumed charge of his office. 

On May 18, Baijal Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal had put in his papers citing personal reasons. 

Born on March 23, 1958, Saxena is currently the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission. 

An alumnus of Kanpur University with a pilot's licence, Saxena was on March 5, 2021, appointed as one of the members of the national committee to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

 

Mr Saxena is a philanthropist in vision and corporate scientist in action. And his vision and action are so eternal that he always gave priority to his immense social commitment - right from the Corporate to the NGO sectors.

