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Vivek Vihar fire: MCD says iron grilles block escape, probes violations

Delhi's MCD investigates building violations after a fire killed nine, focusing on iron grills, staircase width, and dwelling unit numbers in Vivek Vihar.

Published on: May 04, 2026 05:20 am IST
By Paras Singh, Jignasa Sinha, Hemani Bhandari, New Delhi
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday said it is probing building by-law violations after nine people were killed in a massive fire at a four-storey residential building in Vivek Vihar, with a focus on the installation of an iron grill, the number of dwelling units relative to plot area, and the width of the single staircase.

First responders at the scene said they struggled to rescue people from the rear lot of flats due to an iron grille covering the rear facade from the first to the fourth floor. (Arvind Yadav/ HT)

A senior MCD officer, who asked not to be identified, confirmed that the probe was initiated at the zonal level and headquarters separately. “The probes are being conducted to check the width of the staircase, installation of iron grills across four floors, and the number of dwelling units compared to the plot area. Prima facie, officials found that iron grills covered the entire rear end of the building. Such grills create fire safety hazards by blocking an escape route. If the balconies were clear, it would have been easier for fire services to rescue people trapped inside, but such additions of grills have become common across the city. We urge residents to leave escape spaces for such emergencies,” the officer said.

A third official said the number of dwelling units in the property is also being scrutinised. “The number of dwelling units in Delhi is permitted based on the plot size and specific density norms. We are verifying if sanction for eight dwelling units had been taken,” the official said.

Rescuers and residents alleged that the grill, which covered the rear facade and some portion on the side, was a “blockade” and that there was no exit point for the over 20 residents trapped.

Manik Malhotra, a neighbour, said, “While the fire started at 3.30am, we were all outside the building by 4am. The firefighters were also there, but they just could not cut through the iron grill. They first used some sort of cutters. After some time, I arranged for angle grinders. I gave them to fire personnel, who then used them to cut through the thick iron grill. The families kept screaming for help. Few of them jumped, while others climbed down using the grill and ladder.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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