Vivek Vihar fire tragedy: MCD launches probe into building bylaw violations

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched an investigation into alleged building bylaw violations linked to the Vivek Vihar fire tragedy that claimed nine lives on Sunday morning, mayor Parwesh Wahi said on Monday, adding that strict action will be taken against officials if irregularities are found.

The charred walls of the building, as seen on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

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“I have ordered an investigation, and we are looking into the matter and will take action against erring officials if any violation is found in the approval of the building plan,” Wahi said. He added that an inspection of the site has already been carried out.

The blaze broke out around 3.30am on the second floor, likely triggered by an AC explosion or a short circuit, and quickly spread to the upper floors, according to preliminary findings, officials said. Nine people, including four men, four women and a toddler from three families, were killed. At least three people were injured, including one who sustained more than 40% burn injuries, officials added.

Meanwhile, a joint team of the fire department and the electricity inspector from the labour department will inspect the site on Tuesday and submit a detailed report to the police, a senior police officer said. The probe will examine electrical systems, structural factors and possible violations that may have contributed to the blaze.

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{{^usCountry}} Wahi also appealed to residents to ensure fire safety measures. “Both these factors led to people getting trapped. I am appealing people across Delhi to cooperate with each other and ensure roofs are not locked. If grills have been installed, ensure there are openings that can be used in case of a fire-related emergency,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wahi also appealed to residents to ensure fire safety measures. “Both these factors led to people getting trapped. I am appealing people across Delhi to cooperate with each other and ensure roofs are not locked. If grills have been installed, ensure there are openings that can be used in case of a fire-related emergency,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A senior municipal official, requesting anonymity, said the building plan was sanctioned on September 26, 2013. “We have found some discrepancies in the compliance of building bylaws in the preliminary probe. Grills covering the entire rear side of the building had severely hampered rescue operations and defeated the purpose of open balconies mandated in the Unified Building Bylaws 2016,” the official said, adding that such areas must remain unenclosed to qualify for floor area ratio (FAR) exemptions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior municipal official, requesting anonymity, said the building plan was sanctioned on September 26, 2013. “We have found some discrepancies in the compliance of building bylaws in the preliminary probe. Grills covering the entire rear side of the building had severely hampered rescue operations and defeated the purpose of open balconies mandated in the Unified Building Bylaws 2016,” the official said, adding that such areas must remain unenclosed to qualify for floor area ratio (FAR) exemptions. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the maximum number of dwelling units permitted on an 800 square yard plot is six, but “in this case, eight dwelling units or flats are believed to have been constructed”, exceeding limits imposed by the Supreme Court. They added that plans for plots above 500 square metres are sanctioned by MCD headquarters and that a FAR of 225 applies to plots between 250 and 750 sqm with a maximum of six units.

However, officials said they could not verify how additional units were constructed or whether a completion certificate was issued. “We are still looking for a completion certificate,” the official added. Authorities are also examining whether the building’s staircase met prescribed norms. “As per the UBBL, 2016, the minimum clear staircase width for low-rise residential buildings is typically 0.9 metres. This staircase should not be opening in stilt parking but in an open area,” officials said.

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Preliminary findings by the fire department indicated that the rapid spread of the blaze was driven by the “stack effect”. A fire official explained that rising heat and smoke through vertical shafts can intensify flames and spread smoke quickly to upper floors, hampering evacuation.

Officials also flagged concerns over fire safety norms. While current provisions under the National Building Code (NBC) of India require fire NOCs for buildings above 17.5 metres, earlier norms mandated them for buildings exceeding 15 metres. “This building was above 15 metres tall and less than or equal to 17.5 metres which is why the stack effect may have been caused,” the official said.

Another concern raised by the fire department was that, as per the NBC, the staircase should terminate in an open area and not in the parking zone, where vehicles and electricity meters are installed, posing a potential fire risk.

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