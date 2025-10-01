VK Malhotra, 5-time MP and founding president of Delhi BJP, passes away

The political landscape of Delhi lost one of its tallest figures on Tuesday with the passing of Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a veteran parliamentarian, academician, and the founding president of the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). PM Modi pays tribute to VK Malhotra at his residence on Rakabganj Road on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The 94-year-old leader had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at AIIMS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death in a post on X.

“Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji distinguished himself as an outstanding leader, who had a very good understanding of people’s issues. He played a vital role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. He is also remembered for his Parliamentary interventions. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condoled his passing. “In the history of the Jana Sangh and BJP, stalwarts like Prof Vijay Kumar Malhotra have a special place. He assiduously worked to strengthen our Party in Delhi.”

Singh said Malhotra was widely respected for his knowledge of Indian Constitution. “…he was a seasoned Parliamentarian who worked tirelessly among people. I am saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

Born in Lahore, Malhotra’s public life spanned over six decades, beginning as a municipal councillor in the late 1950s and culminating in a career that saw him helm the capital’s politics through multiple roles. Malhotra, who honed his political skills as a member of the Jana Sangh, the precursor to the BJP, also defeated former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the 1999 Lok Sabha polls.

He was Delhi’s first chief executive councillor, a two term MLA, five term MP and the president of the BJP’s Delhi unit twice. Malhotra was also an academic who taught at PGDAV College for nearly 36 years, bringing the discipline of scholarship into his political life.

When he became the chief executive councillor of Delhi in 1967, at the age of 36, he set out a vision that was ahead of its time.

“From the city’s first flyovers to systematic plans for beautifying and cleaning the Yamuna, his initiatives reflected a rare combination of administrative clarity and political foresight. At a time when Delhi was still finding its feet as the national capital, Malhotra spoke of flyovers, modern education, and structured urban growth, ideas that seemed ambitious then but have since become central to the city’s identity,” said Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva.

During his tenure, Delhi University saw the opening of 16 new colleges, many of them dedicated to women’s education, such as Gargi, Maitreyi, Mata Sundri, and Jesus and Mary. Others, like Bhagat Singh College, Vivekananda College, and Kalindi College added to the city’s growing academic infrastructure.

“This expansion earned Delhi the reputation of being a hub of higher learning, laying the foundation for a generation of professionals who passed through these institutions,” said east Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra.

A swayamsevak from his student days, he rose through the ranks of the Jan Sangh before becoming one of the three central pillars of the BJP in Delhi, along with Madan Lal Khurana and Sahib Singh Verma. Together, this trio helped carve a space for the party in the capital’s political landscape, making it a serious alternative to the Congress.

His reputation for honesty, clean electoral campaigns, and organisational discipline made him a leader who was respected across party lines, according to MP Praveen Khandelwal.

His tenure as president of the All India Council of Sports further showcased his versatility, as he worked to bring greater professionalism to sports administration.