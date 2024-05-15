Vote for AAP will ensure I won’t go back to jail: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked people in the Chandni Chowk and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies to vote for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc candidates if they wished he (Kejriwal) did not return to jail. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in Chandni Chowk constituency. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The AAP chief made the remarks during two separate roadshows in north Delhi, seeking votes for the Congress’ Chandni Chowk candidate, JP Agarwal, and North West Delhi candidate Udit Raj. He urged people to reject the Narendra Modi government if they “loved him”.

“It is in your hands whether I go to jail or not. If you press the lotus button on May 25, I will have to go to jail... Let me clarify here that we have an INDIA bloc in Delhi. Jai Prakash Agarwal ji’s “hand” button is number 2 on the EVM. You will not find the “broom” button on the EVM. When you go to vote, think about whether to send Kejriwal to jail or not,” Kejriwal said in Model Town.

It was the first time that Kejriwal sought votes for the Congress.

“...They put me in jail because I arranged good education for your children, built good schools, provided free electricity, free medicines for you… When I went to Tihar, they did not give me diabetes medicine for 15 days. For the last 10 years, I am on insulin. They tried their best to break me inside the jail, but by the grace of Bajrangbali, Kejriwal did not break,” Kejriwal added.

Since walking out of the Tihar jail on interim bail on May 11, Kejriwal has been holding back-to-back roadshows.

In the first 18-minute roadshow held at Lal Bagh in Model Town under Chandni Chowk constituency, Kejriwal stood out of the sunroof of his car and waved at the crowd. Congress-AAP candidate JP Agarwal stood out of the sunroof of a separate car that trailed Kejriwal’s car.

The second roadshow was held in Jahangirpuri where Delhi Congress leader Anil Bharadwaj and president Devender Yadav were present, along with North West Delhi Congress candidate Udit Raj and North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar.

“The Modi government is not going to be formed on June 4. They are going to be eliminated from Delhi. They need 400 seats to end reservations for OBC, SC and ST. Today, they are unable to get even 250 seats,” Kejriwal added.

Since walking out of Tihar on interim bail on May 11, Kejriwal has held six roadshows in the Capital. His first roadshow was held in the Mehrauli area under South Delhi and Krishna Nagar area of East Delhi on Saturday. On Sunday Kejriwal held roadshows in Moti Nagar, under New Delhi and Uttam Nagar, under West Delhi constituencies before heading to Kurukshetra in Haryana.

During the roadshow in Model Town, a group of people, mostly women, held placards protesting the alleged misbehavior with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.