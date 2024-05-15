Arvind Kejriwal's bail decision ‘not routine’, many believe special treatment given: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah has asserted that the interim bail granted to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was not a “routine judgment”, claiming that many people believe a “special treatment” has been given to the AAP leader. Amit Shah.

Asked if Arvind Kejriwal's narrative in the election campaign has become aggressive after walking out of jail, Amit Shah, in an interview with ANI, said, “Right now he (Arvind Kejriwal) is stuck in another issue,” referring to the ongoing controversy around the alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal. “Let him get free from that then let's see what happens.”

However, the home minister denied to comment on the matter saying police will take cognisance of the issue if a complaint is filed.

Shah also took strong exception to Arvind Kejriwal's repeated assertions that he won't have to go back to jail if people vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in the Lok Sabha elections, terming it a contempt of court.

“In my opinion, it is clearly a contempt of court. He is suggesting that the Supreme Court doesn't jail those who win in elections. Whichever judge granted him the bail, he needs to think about how his judgment is getting misused.”

Shah also hit out at Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi for his decision to contest the Lok Sabha elections from two constituencies, Wayanad in Kerala and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

"Anyone can contest from anywhere but Rahul Gandhi should have said before elections that he is going to contest on 2 seats. I think from the democratic point of view, it is not right to hide it."

“He should have told the people of Wayanad about it and then asked them to make their choice,” he added.

Shah claimed that Rahul Gandhi went to Raebareli after seeing a threat of losing the Wayanad seat in the post-poll survey."

Countering the opposition's retort of ‘Dakshin mein BJP saaf aur Uttar mein half’, Shah asserted that BJP will emerge as the biggest party in south India.

“I stand by my statement. Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu - combining the seats in these 5 states, BJP will emerge as the single largest party,” he said.