Warmest November day since 2008; rain likely this week: Met

Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius on Monday -- 4 degrees above the normal for this time of the year -- making it the warmest November day in the Capital since 2008, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Met officials said a combination of easterly winds -- which are warmer than the cold northwesterly winds usually prevalent at this time of the year -- coupled with clear skies, led to the unusually warm weather.

However, the IMD has predicted that the maximum temperature in the city will gradually decrease, with light rain expected towards the end of the week.

The temperature matched that of November 1 this year, but Monday was warmer overall as the normal high for the earlier date is 31.1°C. Before this, Delhi on November 4, 2008 had recorded a high of 33.5°C, the IMD data showed.

The high temperature on Monday was recorded at the weather station at Safdarjung, considered representational of Delhi’s weather. However, the mercury reached as high as 34.6°C at the station at Pitampura, 34.5°C at the Sports Complex Akshardham and 34.3°C in Najafgarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In terms of minimum temperature too, Delhi recorded above-normal temperatures. Safdarjung recorded a low of 17°C -- three notches above normal for this time of the year -- while it was as high as 21.8°C at Pitampura.

“Delhi had clear skies and that allows faster heating of the surface. We are also seeing easterly to south-easterly winds, which bring moisture but are warm. Typically, southeasterly winds can raise both the maximum and minimum by 1-2 degrees and that has been the impact on Delhi’s temperature too,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD.

Jenamani said the maximum temperature is forecast to gradually drop in the coming days due to a western disturbance expected in Delhi by November 9 and 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IMD has forecast shallow fog for Tuesday, with the maximum expected to be around 32°C, while the minimum will be around 17°C.

“Moisture content will increase and we will no longer see clear skies over the next few days. This will lead to a drop in maximum to around 32 degrees on Tuesday, around 31 degrees by Wednesday and down to around 30 degrees by Thursday, when light rain could also occur,” said Jenamani. The minimum is meanwhile forecast to remain around 17°C during this period.