Watch: Dressed as groom, Congress worker protests over Adani-Hindenburg row

As the Congress intensified its protest in Parliament demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue, the grand old party’s workers on Thursday protested in Delhi where a person dressed as a groom, in an apparent reference to Gautam Adani’s younger son’s engagement, was being pushed to make him cross the barricades by security forces.

Screengrab from the video. (ANI)

The 40-second video shared by news agency ANI showed Congress workers pushing a man, dressed as a groom with a turban and wearing a garland of notes, over barricades by security officials. The attempt to push the man over the security cover goes in vain as the paramilitary personnel could be seen giving no chance to the Congress worker’s entry. Amid sloganeering by the party workers, police officials could be heard appealing for peace and cautioning against injuries.

On Thursday, Opposition MPs protested outside Parliament by forming a human chain while demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue. Earlier today, Trinamool Congress MPs entered the Well of the Rajya Sabha with a black cloth tied around their mouths as they registered a unique protest which led to the adjournment in both Houses. The Opposition MPs in both Houses wore a black cloth around their faces and entered the Well even before the Presiding officers arrived, reported ANI.

Businessman Gautam Adani's younger son Jeet reportedly got engaged in a lowkey ceremony to diamond trader Jaimin Shah’s daughter Diva in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The event was attended only by close friends and family members of the two families.

