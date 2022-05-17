Water level in Yamuna down 5.5ft below normal, Delhi stares at supply crisis

Heaping more misery on Delhi residents already sweltering from an intense heatwave, the water levels in Yamuna continued to plummet on Tuesday -- the level at Wazirabad was 669 feet,5.5 feet below the desired levels of 674.5 feet -- putting a strain on Delhi’s water supply infrastructure.

. Water minister Satyendar Jain carried out an on-site review at the Wazirabad barrage on Tuesday and blamed neighbouring Haryana for the ongoing crisis. “Due to the Haryana government’s insufficient water release, the water level at Wazirabad barrage has dropped from its typical 674.5 feet to this year’s lowest of 669 feet. It is one of the most important water sources for north and west Delhi. Due to a lack of supply from Haryana, the water treatment plants in Delhi are currently running at a fraction of their peak capability,” he said.

Haryana, on its part, said Delhi is being provided its share of water. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said Delhi is being given 1,050 cusecs of water, which is its due share, and the Delhi government is “lying”, which is very unfortunate.

In a communication sent by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to Haryana on Tuesday, the water utility stated that the river has gone almost dry at Wazirabad pond and water production is down by 55MGD (million gallons per day).

DJB has a daily production target for supplying 998MGD water to the city. “As you are aware that Wazirabad and Chandrawal plants cater to water requirement of central Delhi, parts of west Delhi, north Delhi and administratively sensitive parts of south Delhi, NDMC including diplomatic area, the curtailment of water production has severely affected the water supply in these areas,” the communication stated.

A water stressed city, Delhi gets the majority of its raw water supply from neighbouring states --Ganga supply from Uttar Pradesh, Yamuna water from Haryana and water from Punjab’s Bhakra Nangal dam. “The majority of the supply comes from Haryana via the Yamuna, which enters Delhi 15 kilometres before the Wazirabad barrage. The Wazirabad barrage and its series of gates act as water drawing points for Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants. In this regard, the DJB has repeatedly demanded that the Haryana irrigation department rectify the situation by increasing supply, but to no avail,” a DJB official said, asking not to be named.

Delhi’s requirement of raw water from is 1,133 cusecs, which includes 683 cusecs from Carrier Lines canal, 330 cusecs from DSB canal and 120 cusecs from Yamuna, against which a shortfall of 120 cusecs of water is being observed currently, the official said.

In last one week, the DJB has issued three advisories cautioning residents that supply would get affected on May 13,15 and 17. Some of the areas currently impacted include Civil Lines, Bara Hindu Rao, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljit Nagar, Inderapuri and surrounding areas.

Anand Maurya, a resident of Model Town Phase 1, said his neighbourhood has been getting erratic supply for the last one week or so. “We are facing a lot of trouble in going about our daily chores due to the water shortage,” Maurya said.

Arpit Sikka, a resident of Janakpuri, said his colony did not get any supply on Tuesday evening. “Can they at least tell us by what time the supply will be restored?” he said,