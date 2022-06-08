Home / Cities / Delhi News / Water supply to be hit in parts of Delhi from tomorrow. Check details
  • Operations have been affected at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants. Water supply will be affected from Thursday morning till the pond level improves to normal, it said.
Updated on Jun 08, 2022 09:56 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Water supply will be affected in parts of Delhi starting Thursday due to the depletion of water level at the Wazirabad pond following reduction in the release of raw water by Haryana in the Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board said on Wednesday.

Operations have been affected at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants. Water supply will be affected from Thursday morning till the pond level improves to normal, it said.

The areas likely to be affected are civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, NDMC areas, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar. 

Prahladpur, Ramleela Ground, Delhi gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater kailash, Burari, parts of Cantonment areas and south Delhi will also face a water shortage, it said.

The Chandrawal, Wazirabad and Okhla WTPs have a capacity of 90 MGD, 135 MGD and 20 MGD, respectively.

The plants supply drinking water to northeast Delhi, west Delhi, north Delhi, central Delhi, south Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas. 

Delhi requires around 1,200 MGD of water, while the DJB supplies around 950 MGD.

Haryana supplies a total of 610 million gallons of water a day to Delhi through two canals -- CLC (368 MGD) and DSB (177) -- and the Yamuna (65 MGD).

CLC and the DSB are supplied water from Hathni Kund via Munak canal and Bhakra Beas Management Board. Besides, Delhi receives 253 MGD from Uttar Pradesh through the Upper Ganga Canal, and 90 MGD is drawn from ranney wells and tube wells installed across the city. 

