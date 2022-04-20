Weapons supplier from Delhi's Jahangirpuri held after brief chase

In an intensive drive to curb the movement of firearms in the national capital, the Delhi Police on Wednesday nabbed a 38-year-old arms supplier from the Jahangirpuri area after a brief chase. The arrest comes as cops are probing the Hanuman Jayanti violence in northwest Delhi.

"The accused has about 70 previous involvements including two previous cases of encounters with Police, cases of Arms Act, Snatching, Theft and NDPS," Brijendra Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) said.

The police received a secret information about the whereabouts of the accused, on the basis of which a trap was laid to nab him. “The accused was found travelling on a stolen Scooty. He was intercepted while he was seen coming from the side of Bawana Road towards Sector 36 Rohini on a Scooty. On noticing the police, the accused opened fire at the cops from his country made pistol,” the police said in a statement. To stop him from fleeing from the spot, the police fired 3 rounds, out of which one bullet hit the right leg of accused.

The cops yesterday recovered a pistol from the 28-year-old man who allegedly opened fire during violence in Delhi on Sunday. "One sophisticated pistol was recovered from Sonu alias Yunus ... in connection with Jahangirpuri violence. A case under section 25 Arms Act has been registered," Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-west), said.

At least 25 people have been arrested so far and Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has said action will be taken against the guilty irrespective of class, community or religion. The Delhi Police also slapped the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on five persons arrested in connection with the clashes.

Two prime accused of the Jahangirpuri violence - Ansar and Aslam - were sent to police custody and four others were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. 14 teams have been formed to investigate the violence that left nearly a dozen, including at least eight policemen, injured and several vehicles reportedly torched.

The Delhi Police have been carrying out drone patrolling, and intensive rooftop surveillance in sensitive areas. Additional forces have been deployed and meetings with Aman (peace) committee members have been held to maintain law and order in the city, police officials told news agency PTI.

Nearly 140 people have also been arrested so far in connection with incidents of clashes in three states - Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka - in the recent incidents of violence.

The violence in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri erupted Saturday after a Hanuman Jayanti procession was allegedly confronted by a group of people in front of a mosque. Stones were reportedly thrown and gunshots were fired. Police said the procession did not have permission and its organisers have been booked.

