Delhi's weekend Covid-19 curfew in effect from Friday. Here's what's allowed, what's not

In an effort to curb the spread of the contagious coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew that comes into effect from Friday. According to the Delhi health department, as many as 16,699 new Covid-19 cases and 112 related deaths were reported in the national capital on Thursday--the fifth consecutive day to register over 10,000 fresh cases amid spiralling infections in the city.

Also Read: Delhi is the country's worst-hit Covid-19 city now

During the curfew in Delhi over the weekend, shopping malls, auditoriums, restaurants, gyms and spas will remain shut till further orders, while cinema theatres will be allowed to screen movies with 30% of their seating capacities on weekdays. Additionally, people will not be allowed to dine in restaurants and only home deliveries will be permitted. Those rendering essential services will be issued curfew passes.

Also Read: Can I visit a friend? Are restaurants open? Delhi weekend curfew FAQs answered

The weekend curfew in Delhi will be in place between 10pm on Friday and 5am on Monday. Citizens have been asked to strictly adhere to the do's and don'ts issued by the government in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Here's what you are allowed to do and what you aren't:

What's allowed in Delhi during the weekend curfew?

1. Police, civil defence, prisons, home guards, fire and emergency services personnel are allowed to carry on their duties as these fall under 'essential services' allowed during the Covid-19 lockdown. They will, however, need to produce valid identity cards.

2. All judicial officials, judges, advocates and lawyers may continue their services, given they produce their respective valid ID cards.

3. Emergency medical and healthcare-related facilities, such as hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic centres, medicinal clinics, pharmacies and other associated services. Pharmaceutical companies and medical insurance offices shall also remain open. Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff of private clinics shall be allowed to carry on with their duties. Pregnant women and patients, if they are travelling to get medical services, shall be allowed.

4. Essential nutriment facilities in Delhi such as groceries, dairies, shops selling fruits and vegetables, bakeries, and confectionaries shall also remain open. However, these establishments will be required to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in their premises, as per official protocols.

5. Banks, insurance offices, ATMs, print and electronic media, telecommunication internet, broadcasting, IT and cable-related services shall be allowed to function. E-commerce delivery services shall be allowed, on condition of adherence to proper protocol.

6. Power generation, distribution staff, people associated with cold storage services, private security services shall be allowed. So will staff of production units of services which require a continuous process. No restrictions will be imposed on persons who are going in for Covid-19 vaccination.

7. Cinema theatres will allow one-third of their seating capacity on the weekdays, but shall remain shut on the weekends, according to an order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

What's not allowed in Delhi during the weekend curfew?

1. Shopping malls, gymnasiums, spas, assembly halls, entertainment parks and auditoriums in Delhi will remain shut till further notice.

2. Dine-in facilities at restaurants and eateries in the city will be barred, but home delivery of food shall be allowed, on the condition of strict adherence to Covid-19-related protocols.

3. Except for one weekly market per day per municipal zone, all other shopping zones, arcades and market complexes in Delhi shall remain shut during the weekends. Markets are to operate from inside schools to facilitate physical distancing and visitors will need to undergo Covid-19 tests at the spot.

4. Weddings that have already been planned shall be allowed to proceed, but only with relevant curfew passes issued by the Delhi government.