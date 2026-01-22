Weekend events you can’t miss in Delhi (Jan 23-26)

* Satish Gujral, unlocked Manav Kaul’s play Pyaar Aadmi ko Kabootar Bana Deta Hai is an entertaining tale of young love. (Manav Kaul file photo)

From his haunting series on Partition, his early days in Mexico with artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, and his political work after the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 to his murals and sculptures, the ongoing retrospective to celebrate Satish Gujral’s centennial year stands out for the sheer intimacy and depth it offers.

In addition to his work, the exhibition features a recreated studio, complete with paintbrushes he used, photos of his friends and family, and posters from showings of his art around the world. Curated by Kishore Singh, the show has been put together by the Gujral Foundation.

When: Until March 30; 10 am to 6 pm

When: National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA)

Entry: Free

* Love, friendship, chaos: A musical drama

Set in the pre-mobile phone era, Manav Kaul’s play Pyaar Aadmi ko Kabootar Bana Deta Hai is an entertaining tale of young love, scented missives clandestinely passed to romantic interests, missed connections, and a solid friendship at the heart of it all. Will new interests and raging hormones push this friendship to breaking point? Find out, in this musical drama.

When: January 25; 7 pm

Where: LTG auditorium

Entry: Prices start at ₹499

* Bloom at Dusk: A Baiga retrospective

It was only in her 60s, in the early 2000s, that Jodhaiya Bai Baiga, a cow dung and wood seller from a village in Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh and a member of the Baiga tribe, picked up a paint brush. Her paintings told the story of the forest close by, from the mahua tree and wildlife to the tigers her tribe worshipped. Over the years, Baiga won accolades. Now, two years after her death, a retrospective titled Bloom at Dusk, curated by Minhazz Majumdar, celebrates her incredible art.

When: January 23 to March 11; 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Ojas Art

Entry: Free

* The Basant Panchami walk

From the shrine of Mirza Ghalib and the 17th-century tomb Chausath Khamba to the 14th-century stepwell and a bustling market, an upcoming walk by Tales of the City pays tribute to the season of Spring. The Basant Panchami Walk: Rang, Raqs and Riwayat ends at the Nizamuddin dargah, where the annual Basant Panchami celebrations will be underway. The walk will be led by heritage enthusiasts Karan Tekwani and Shreya Sahay.

When: January 23; 4 pm

Where: Nizamuddin (meeting point; for details, go to talesofcity.com)

Entry: ₹600