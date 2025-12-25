Weekend events you can’t miss in Delhi-NCR (Dec 26-28)

Mehfil-e-Nizam Humayun’s tomb in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ HT Photo)

What: December in Delhi calls for an evening of qawwali, and who better than Nizami Bandhu – a Delhi-based trio comprising Ustad Chand Nizami, Shadab Faridi, and Sohrab Faridi Nizami – to end the year with? For years, Nizami Bandhu have performed qawaali written by 13th century poet Amir Khusro in honour of Nizamuddin Auliya, and the trio catapulted to fame when they sang Kun Faaya Kun, a lilting melody, in the 2011 Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rockstar.

When: December 27; 7.30 pm

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Appu Ghar, Pragati Maidan

Entry: Prices start at ₹499; tickets are available on bookmyshow.com

Ghalib, Ghazal, Ghiza aur Maazi

What: On the 229th birth anniversary of Delhi’s beloved poet Mirza Ghalib, a mehfil titled Ghalib, Ghazal, Ghiza aur Maazi is being hosted as a tribute to his enduring voice. Writer Rana Safvi and musician Rene Singh will take the audience through his poetry, life, and lasting impact on literature and the city. The evening will reflect on his verses, which delve into ideas of love, loss, faith, and quiet resilience.

When: December 27; 4 pm to 6 pm

Where: Project Otenga, Shaheedi Park, ITO

Entry: ₹1,800; tickets are available on talesofcity.com and via WhatsApp at 92204-69400

Ek Mulaqaat

What: If Amrita Pritam and Sahir Ludhianvi could meet one last time, what would the writer and the poet talk about? Would they express their grievances or would they reminisce about the many tender moments that marked their epic love story? These are the questions Syed Hyder’s play Ek Mulaqaat – which marks the return of actor Shekhar Suman to the stage – aims to answer, through an imagined reunion.

When: December 28; 4 pm and 6.30 pm

Where: Kamani Auditorium

Entry: Prices start at ₹899; tickets are available on bookmyshow.com

Contours of Identity: FN Souza and Avinash Chandra

What: A year after DAG began showcasing iconic works by two of India’s best-known artists, FN Souza and Avinash Chandra, the exhibition has finally landed in Delhi. Contemporaries Souza and Chandra made London their home, both gained immense success in the 1960s, and explored the subject of sexuality in their work. This DAG exhibition explores the commonalities and differences in their lives and art.

When: Until January 31; 11 am to 7 pm

Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath

Entry: Free

Shared Stories: A journey beyond boundaries

What: In collaboration with the Italian Institute of Culture, Museo delle Civilta, Musei in Comune Roma and the Humayun’s Tomb museum, this exhibition highlights the centuries of cultural exchange, migration and artistic dialogue that connect civilizations from the Indian subcontinent, Central Asia, China, Iran and the Mediterranean. On display are artefacts from Graeco-Roman, Mauryan and Kushan sites, as well as from the Byzantine to the Gupta period, and the Sassanid to the Mughal.

When: Until May 30; 10 am to 9 pm (Mondays closed)

Where: Humayun’s Tomb Museum

Entry: Free