When it rains in the national capital, the buck doesn’t stop anywhere

Five municipal bodies and two government agencies, one of them under the Centre, manage roads and drains in the national capital. Rampant flooding of roads, markets, hospitals and residential colonies on Wednesday showed their collective failure and exposed their lack of preparedness to deal with annual waterlogging during monsoon.

Besides the three municipal corporations -- East, North and South, the city has a cantonment board for administering areas under the defence establishments, and the New Delhi Municipal Council for managing civic affairs in the New Delhi and Lutyens zones. The Delhi government’s public works department (PWD) -- essentially a construction agency -- and the National Highways Authority of India which comes under the Union government also manage roads and drains in their respective jurisdictions.

City residents described the situation as the “same story repeating over the years”, and experts said over the years the civic infrastructure has not been upgraded commensurate with the increase in population.

Besides the usual road stretches that are waterlogged every time it rains in Delhi, Wednesday witnessed roads in NDMC areas and Lutyens’ zone such as Connaught Place and Chanakyapuri going under the water. A large number of residential areas also reported knee-deep waterlogging with stormwater entering the basements and ground floor houses in many areas such as Rajendra Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pamposh Enclave, Saket, Krishna Nagar and Geeta Colony, among others.

Delhi received the highest single-day rain received in September in the past 19 years, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) . The city received 112.1mm rain in 24 hours, ending 8:30 am Wednesday. An additional 75.6mm rain was recorded over three hours between 8.30am and 11.30am, the Met department said.

Experts said little has been done to upgrade the infrastructure or address the problem in entirety, and only piecemeal measures have been taken over the last decade. They also pointed out the lack of a comprehensive stormwater drainage network, multiplicity of authorities and lack of monitoring as other reasons why no lasting solution has been found yet to the annual mess.

Experts stressed on the need to have a single agency for maintenance of drainage network so that accountability can be fixed and work can be done in a systematic manner. They also stressed on the need to immediately implement the drainage master plan, which was prepared by IIT-Delhi experts in 2016.

Atul Goyal, president, United RWAs Joint Action, Delhi (URJA) said the drainage system is a mess. “Firstly, all the drainage has to be under one agency so that the blame game stops and the focus could be just on fixing the problem. The government must form ward level committees for looking after the desilting work every season. The committees can have RWA members in it as well for better monitoring,” said Goyal.

The buck stops nowhere

Every time the city roads get inundated, it becomes difficult to fix responsibility due to the multiplicity of agencies.

Till 2011, the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi was largely responsible for the maintenance of drainage along all colony and arterial roads (that are less than 100-foot wide). But in 2011, the then Congress government transferred the upkeep of 60-foot and wider roads to Delhi PWD. Later the drains along these arterial roads were also transferred to PWD even as the maintenance of drainage in residential areas remained with the civic bodies.

Though waterlogging has been a perennial problem, the situation has become worse since 2011, said Sarvagya Srivastava, former engineer-in-chief, PWD.

Former MCD commissioner KS Mehra said there should be one agency in-charge of desilting and maintenance of the drainage network, as it is important to fix responsibility. “But the most important thing is that the city needs a proper drainage system. The drainage plan prepared by IIT-Delhi should be implemented at the earliest,” said Mehra.

The last drainage master plan was drafted by the Delhi administration in 1976. To be sure, Delhi was administered by a metropolitan council between 1966 and 1990. In 2016, the Delhi government commissioned a study of the city’s drainage system by IIT-Delhi. Following the study, a drainage master plan was compiled which had also pointed out to the fact that the city had no single agency to manage and maintain drainage. However, the plan could not be implemented.

The Aam Aadmi Party government, however, has been working on the Delhi Drainage Masterplan. At a review meeting on August 25, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the design of city drains will be changed according to the suggestions by an expert team from IIT-Delhi to ensure smooth flow of water during and after heavy rains and resolve waterlogging on roads during monsoon.

There are about 2,846 drains in Delhi with a combined length of about 3,692 km. Majority of these drains are maintained by PWD.

Drainage system flawed

Pointing out problems in the existing system, Shrivastava said in many areas there was no sewerage lines due to which storm water drains also carry sewage. “The storm water drains of residential colonies and along arterial roads should be separate. But in several cases, we found that these were connected. The storm water drains along arterial roads are designed according to the road capacity. Waterlogging is bound to happen if it carries additional water, including sewage, from residential neighbourhoods,” said Srivastava.

Srivastava added that the PWD is the construction arm of the government and the maintenance of drains shouldn’t be its responsibility. “PWD has no wherewithal for cleaning drains which is basically a mandate of Municipal Corporations who have required manpower on their rolls and have machinery for the same,” he said.

AK Gosain, professor emeritus, department of civil engineering at IIT-Delhi, who had prepared and submitted the drainage plan to the government in 2016, said there are multiple and interlinked factors behind the city roads getting flooded during heavy rain. “Firstly, the drains have not been designed keeping in mind the heavy spells and hence the carrying capacity is not enough. They have been designed with just a limited paved area in mind. Now, most of the city is built up and the run-off is around 90%. Earlier most of the water, around 50%-60% would seep into the ground. While redesigning of drains is necessary, it will take a long time to do this,” said Gosain.

He said another major problem is that since several agencies are handling different segments drainage, there is no ownership. “When departments say that desilting has been done, it’s done in segments and there is no continuity,” said Gosain.

Blame game, yet again

The municipal agencies blamed the PWD and other government agencies such as the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department, which have larger drains under their jurisdiction, for Wednesday’s mess. They said the overflow from major drains inundate smaller ones and water spills on to the streets and residential colonies. They also blamed the government departments for not de-silting the drains adequately.

“We have only four-feet deep drains with us. We have completed desilting on time. The drains under the Delhi government have more garbage and sewage in them. These drains are just partially deslited every year and clearly cannot take excess rain water, which then flows out to smaller drains. This is the reason behind the chaos that happens after every heavy rain spell,” said Colonel (retd) B K Oberoi, chairman, standing committee of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

A senior PWD official, who asked not to be named, said the intense rain on Wednesday led to heavy waterlogging. “This year, there have been more instances of more than 100mm rain on a day, as compared to the last few years. The existing drainage system is designed to take 50mm rain in 24 hours. However, beyond that limit, there’s bound to be waterlogging….We are trying to have a system in place that could help us better the drainage capacity at the vulnerable spots to start with.”

The Delhi government has been working on the drainage masterplan for NCT of Delhi for about 30-35 years compatible with the Master Plan of Delhi-2021. It is also including suggestions by technical expert committee and IIT Delhi such as preventing encroachments on storm water drains, stopping flow of in storm water drains, curbing dumping of waste and ensuring effective desilting.

