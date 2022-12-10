Why MCD election was 'very difficult'? Kejriwal explains to AAP councilors

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sharpened his attack on the BJP as he addressed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilors and congratulated them for their win in the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) elections. “It was a very very difficult election. The way conspiracies were drawn, and the whole machinery wee used against us… I think it was one of the most difficult elections we have contested so far,” Kejriwal can be heard saying in a video he shared on Twitter.

The AAP ended the BJP's 15-year-reign on Wednesday by claiming a huge win in the Delhi civic body. Arvind Kejriwal spoke about the massive BJP campaign the city witnessed in his latest address. “Seven chief ministers, 17 union ministers, Amit Shah ji, (BJP chief) JP Nadda sahab, all of them were there. Besides, the media was used against us. Some or the other clip was released,” Kejriwal said, referring to the videos of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain from Tihar, which were released just ahead of the elections. He also hailed “positive” politics of his party, which he said, banked on its development work. “We were not even allowed to build a narrative. I believe, never before, there was such a battle fought. Multiple raids were carried out," he further said.

On the BJP's claim that the AAP was a corrupt party, the Delhi Chief Minister said: "They did not say that the BJP is honest. They used to say that the AAP is as corrupt as them."

Several controversies had erupted ahead of the MCD polls in Delhi, including allegations against Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case. The BJP and the AAP were engaged in an intense war of words amid attacks and counter-attacks.

On Wednesday, in his victory speech, Kejriwal sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings for effectively governing the civic body.

This was the first MCD election post the unification of three civic bodies into one earlier this year. It has also helped the ruling party expand its administrative powers in the city.

