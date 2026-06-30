Wife among two held in bid to extort man, kill his mother

The Delhi Police’s special cell has arrested the wife of a Laxmi Nagar businessman and a 29-year-old gangster for allegedly conspiring to extort ₹50 lakh from the businessman, assault him, and kill his mother, in a case initially made to look like a gang extortion bid.

The case came to light on June 14 when the complainant, who runs a wholesale business in Laxmi Nagar, received calls and messages from an international number (Photo for representation)

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The arrested were identified as Sapna Jain, in her 40s, a resident of east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, and Rajat (single name) from Haryana’s Sonepat, a member of the Gogi gang. Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Praveen Kumar Tripathi said that police recovered mobile phones containing chats between the two.

The case came to light on June 14 when the complainant, who runs a wholesale business in Laxmi Nagar, received calls and messages from an international number. The caller, claiming to be a Gogi gang member, demanded ₹50 lakh and threatened to kill the complainant and his family. He also shared photos and location of the victim’s shop and house, said Tripathi.

A case under Section 308(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (extortion and putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) was registered at Laxmi Nagar police station and later transferred to the special cell. After investigation, Rajat was arrested from Sonepat on June 25 after confirming his links with several Gogi gang members, including jailed gangster Rohit Moi and another based in the US.

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{{^usCountry}} “Interrogation and analysis of his cellphone revealed that he was in regular contact with the complainant’s wife and her sister. Rajat disclosed that Sapna Jain assigned him the task of extortion from her husband, assaulting him, and later killing her mother-in-law. After collecting sufficient evidence, we arrested Sapna,” said Tripathi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Interrogation and analysis of his cellphone revealed that he was in regular contact with the complainant’s wife and her sister. Rajat disclosed that Sapna Jain assigned him the task of extortion from her husband, assaulting him, and later killing her mother-in-law. After collecting sufficient evidence, we arrested Sapna,” said Tripathi. {{/usCountry}}

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Interrogation revealed that a domestic dispute was ongoing between Sapna and her husband, with the mother-in-law allegedly favouring her son. Sapna hired Rajat through her sister – who is Rajat’s friend – and conspired to extort money, the DCP added.

Rajat has three previous cases registered against him under theft and arms charges.