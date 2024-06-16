 Wife killer on run since jumping parole arrested by Delhi Police from Guwahati | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Wife killer on run since jumping parole arrested by Delhi Police from Guwahati

PTI |
Jun 16, 2024 03:05 PM IST

Wife killer on run since jumping parole arrested by Delhi Police from Guwahati

New Delhi, A 42-year-old man, on the run for three murders including that of his wife over an extra-marital affair, has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Nitin Verma had jumped his parole a year after his arrest in 2008, and had been absconding ever since, they said.

"On April 19, 2008, information was received at Dwarka Police Station that two or three people had been murdered in street number 9, in Palam Village of Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goel said.

When police went to the house, they found the bodies of one man and two women, who were later found to have been killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

The bodies lay soaked in blood with several wounds, Goel said. There were no indications of any robbery.

"Accordingly, an FIR under section 302 of the IPC was registered on April 19, 2008, and an investigation was taken up. During the inquiry, it was found that the son of two of the deceased had also been admitted to DDU hospital in an injured condition," the DCP said.

During the investigation, it was found that Nitin Verma murdered his pregnant wife and both his parents over an extramarital affair, he said.

The officer said Verma faked an assault on him after the murders to mislead police.

He was charge-sheeted for the murders and was sentenced to life, but later jumped parole, Goel said.

A team formed to track him down initially found him living in Palam Colony, but was proven wrong.

The team collected the details of his family tree, friends and local sources … and found that Verma was working in Old Delhi's Daryaganj area, but when they raided the place, they found he had left work.

A technical analysis later showed his location to be in Assam's Guwahati.

"It was noticed that the accused was changing his mobile handset, SIMs and hideouts frequently to dodge police and evade his arrest. A team was sent to Guwahati and Verma was apprehended," Goel said.

The officer said that Verma, who studied till class 12, had a string of failed businesses, and even in Guwahati, he was trying to set up a business.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cities / Delhi / Wife killer on run since jumping parole arrested by Delhi Police from Guwahati
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
