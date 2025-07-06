With eyes on clean Yamuna, Delhi govt increases DJB financial powers

The Delhi government has increased the financial powers of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to enable it to independently and speedily execute high-value projects such as cleaning the river Yamuna, treat sewage drains, and ensure regular drinking water supply, officials said on Saturday. Delhi cabinet minister Parvesh Singh Verma, who is the DJB chairperson, now has the power to sanction projects up to ₹ 50 crore (PTI)

The DJB chairperson, who is the minister in-charge, currently Parvesh Sahib Singh, now has the power to sanction projects up to ₹50 crore, the chief executive officer up to ₹25 crore, and members (admin/WS/Dr) up to ₹5 crore. Other senior officers also have more financial power. This will significantly improve decision-making at all levels and reduce delays, officials said.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta called the move “historic” and said that DJB now has the authority to spend over ₹50 crore on projects and can approve large-scale schemes on its own. Such projects will no longer require cabinet clearance for budgetary approval and this will likely to speed up delivery of work.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has made the cleaning of the Yamuna and the improvement of drinking water supply a top priority. These were among the BJP’s key promises during the February assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have held two separate meetings with Gupta, ministers and other top officials on the cleaning of the Yamuna recently. The government aims to deliver visible results on the ground as soon as possible by removing bureaucratic delays and streamlining approvals.

“These reforms aim to make governance more capable, efficient, and accountable. The BJP government is committed to the principle of minimum government, maximum governance as inspired by the vision of Modi,” said Gupta. She said that the “previous government had stripped DJB of all its financial powers, which led to a halt in vital initiatives related to Yamuna cleaning, modern sewage systems, and water supply schemes.”

“As a result, the Yamuna could neither be cleaned nor could Delhi residents get adequate drinking water. With this reform, DJB has now been made a true ‘Board’ once again, with strengthened financial powers for efficient execution. Our objective is fast and effective cleaning of the Yamuna, installing modern systems to treat foul and polluted drain water before it reaches the river, and drastically improving water supply across Delhi. The government’s focus is on result-oriented governance, not bureaucratic delays,” said Gupta.

With the move, STPs and desilting plants would be set up faster wherever they are required for drain cleaning.

“Under the new system, DJB can swiftly lay new pipelines, construct boosting stations, and develop other water infrastructure. This will lead to faster improvement in water supply and provide relief to citizens. The entire functioning of DJB has been made transparent and accountable to reduce corruption and ensure responsibility at all levels. It shows that strong political will can lead to big, impactful decisions in public interest,” said Gupta.