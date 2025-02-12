With MCC lifted, work on key infra projects set to continue

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has lifted the model code of conduct (MCC) in the Capital as the Delhi assembly polls have concluded, paving the way for several pending infrastructure projects to be greenlit. Stretches like the Mehrauli-Mahipalpur road will also see repair work. (HT Archive)

During the MCC period, work on new projects cannot be initiated, nor can any inaugurations take place. All policy work also remains in limbo, as any scheme which could be perceived to influence public opinion cannot be approved, senior officials aware of the matter said.

Also Read: Man assaulted in bus, bleeds to death in Delhi; one held

The code of conduct came into force in the Capital on January 7, and was finally lifted on February 10.

ECI in an order stated, “Now, that the results in respect of General Election to the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi, 2025 and Bye-elections in Assembly Constituencies of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have been declared by the concerned Returning Officers, the Model Code of Conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect. This may be brought to notice of all.”

Also Read: Citizens decry PMC ‘s decision to spend ₹129.62 crore for sweeping only nine roads

The projects and policy work which are likely to soon be approved include the presentation of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) budget, the re-carpeting of roads across the city, the redevelopment of the Shivaji Stadium bus terminal near Connaught Place, the development of bicycle tracks, the mohalla bus scheme project, and work on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway, among others.

MCD budget: Policies and parking projects

During the normal annual cycle of MCD, budget proposals and revised budget estimates are presented before the civic body’s standing committee in the first half of December. The proposals are then discussed and amended in various special, ad-hoc and wards committees and the house of councillors through January, and the tax rates for the next financial year are finalised before February 15 in a special meeting of the house.

Also Read: Corruption charges, poor infra may have cost AAP northeast

This year, MCD has announced that a special budget meeting will be held on February 13 at Civic Centre.

“Presentation of revised budget estimates 2024-25 and budget estimates 2025-26 will be held in which MCD commissioner will present the budget estimates and schedule of taxes, rates and cesses for consideration,” the civic body said.

The municipal budget proposals are likely to be valued at ₹17,000 crore this year.

MCD needs to clear tax rates for the next year before February 15, and the crunched time window means that hardly any discussions will be held.

To be sure, MCD did hold a house of councillors meeting during the MCC period — on January 21 — but no policy proposals were taken up.

The corporation is also set to take up four major multilevel parking projects — at Shastri Park, Rani Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, and Idgah.

“These projects, costing approximately ₹96.5 crore each, require approvals that could be obtained during the MCC period. Earlier these projects were planned on PPP basis but the corporation plans to execute them on its own,” an official said.

The civic body also needs to take up the appointment of a private contractor for waste management in the Central zone, which covers several VIP areas.

NDMC projects

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in the coming weeks, plans to execute pending projects for the Shivaji Stadium bus terminal and commercial complex, along with developing bicycle tracks between Moti Bagh and South Block, as well as outsourcing the management of all 150 parking lots across Lutyens Delhi.

An official said the Shivaji Stadium project was initially approved in December 2021, but has been in limbo due to subsequent amendments, adding that it will likely be taken up in the next council meeting.

Other council projects, such as developing an intelligent parking system at 152 sites, were also affected by MCC. Though the proposal for inviting bids was cleared in December, no work orders could be issued during the period.

Roads and highways

The central government’s plans to inaugurate the elevated section of the Delhi-Saharanpur highway ahead of the announcement of the Delhi polls could not materialise. Once operational, the corridor is expected to reduce congestion in northeast Delhi and cut travel time to several Uttar Pradesh districts.

The trial run for the highway, officially named NH-709B, was scheduled for early January, but the launch was called off at last minute due to “technical issues”.

NHAI officials stated that the construction work, including the road markings, are complete, but the road safety audit processes are still to be finished.

NHAI COMMENT

The lifting of MCC will also allow pending road re-carpeting and repair work at places like Rohtak Road, which has been dubbed as the “worst stretch” in the city. Other stretches that need work include sections of the Ring Road from Punjabi Bagh to Shalimar Bagh, parts of Outer Ring Road, the Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road, and ITO near the Delhi Secretariat, among others.

The Delhi transport department had procured 150 mohalla buses — which are 9m long and are aimed at improving last-mile connectivity — but they could not be deployed during the MCC period.

These electric buses, which seat 23 people, were expected to be operational by mid-December.

TRANSPORT DEPARTMENT QUOTE