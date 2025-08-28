Woman, 55, jumps to death in front of metro train at Delhi's Seelampur station

A 55-year-old woman died after she reportedly jumped in front of a moving train at Delhi's Seelampur Metro station on Wednesday. The woman was pulled out from under the train and was rushed to the hospital, but died during treatment. The accident took place on 27 August at around 1:25 pm when the woman leapt on the train tracks at the Seelampur Metro station(HT Photo/Representational Image)

The incident took place at around 1:25 pm on Wednesday, August 27, when the woman leapt on the train tracks at the Seelampur Metro station in front of a moving train towards Rithala, news agency PTI reported, citing police officials.

According to police, security personnel immediately came into action and pulled her out from under the train.

The woman was unconscious at the time of rescue and was rushed to the hospital. The Delhi metro control room called an ambulance and alerted the Delhi metro rail police unit at Shastri Park. She was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where she died during treatment, the official said. Meanwhile, the police officials said that they were not able to carry any identification

"Her identity is yet to be established as she was alone and was not carrying any bag or identification document," police told PTI

Earlier in the month, two men died of suicide, with one on the Blue line and while other on the Green line. The first incident took place in the morning, when a 50-year-old man jumped onto the tracks of the Yamuna Bank Metro station and was declared dead when taken to the hospital. Another incident happened when a 49-year-old man jumped from the platform at Surajmal Stadium Metro station.

In July, a man jumped to his death in front of an approaching Metro train at the Kashmere Gate Metro station. Later, a suicide note was also recovered from his belongings.